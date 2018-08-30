Amazon Studios signed a five-picture deal with Woody Allen back in 2016, but they are shelving his latest movie, A Rainy Day in New York, indefinitely. No reason was given for the decision. Amazon is contractually obligated to put the film out, but they now claim that there was never an official release date set. It was widely believed that it would come out this year. The studio could lose up to $25 million for not releasing A Rainy Day in New York, which wrapped filming nearly a year ago and stars Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Jude Law, and Elle Fanning.

Amazon's last collaboration with Woody Allen was 2017's Wonder Wheel, which struggled to find distribution after sexual assault allegations made by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow came to light. The alleged incident took place in 1992 when Farrow was only 7-years old and Allen has vehemently denied the claims for the last 26 years. Authorities looked into the matter back in the early 1990s, but they were unable to find suitable evidence to back up the young girl's claims. Dylan's brother Ronan also backs the story and believes that Allen is guilty.

Amazon has not given an official reason for not releasing A Rainy Day in New York, but it's hard not to see Allen's tainted reputation being partly to blame. Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez have since stated that they regret working on the film with the director and went on to donate all of their earnings from the film to the Time's Up movement. A Rainy Day in New York was filming when the Harvey Weinstein scandal first broke, which later took aim at a number of powerful men in Hollywood, including Allen.

Woody Allen has since called himself a "poster boy" for the #MeToo movement for his work professionally and privately with women. The controversial director has since revealed that the allegations have hurt him on a personal level, making him weaker. The sexual assault allegations are starting to hurt his professional career as well, with more actors coming forward to say that they regret working with Allen over the years, including Greta Gerwig, Ellen Page, Colin Firth, Michael Caine, and several others. Allen isn't the only one to have a movie shelved after sexual misconduct allegations. Louis C.K.'s I Love You Daddy was supposed to premiere late last year, but the comedian's own allegations stopped the movie from coming out at all.

For now, A Rainy Day in New York does not have a release date set by Amazon, and it doesn't look like it will be coming out soon, if it does at all. Amazon's relationship with the director started with 2016's Cafe Society with Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg, which came out before all of the sexual assault allegations were brought up again. In the meantime, it is believed that the studio is looking to pair with Paramount and Sony to make new original content. This story was first reported by Page Six.