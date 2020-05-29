Woody Allen has a lot to say about the people taking him down him right now. The director/writer says that denouncing him has become the "fashionable" thing to do lately. Allen has been accused of sexually assaulting Dylan Farrow when she was seven-years old, which he has denied for nearly 30 years now. He recently published his memoir, Apropos of Nothing, which caused a huge backlash and sparked protests at Hachette headquarters. The publisher dropped the book and Arcade Publishing quickly scooped it up to put on bookshelves.

Since the #MeToo movement sparked up, Woody Allen's sexual assault allegations have been back in the limelight, with many former collaborators denouncing the director. "The actors have no idea of the facts and they latch on to some self-serving, public, safe position," Allen explains in a new interview. "Who in the world is not against child molestation?" Allen had more to say on the matter, which you can read below.

"That's how actors and actresses are, and [denouncing me] became the fashionable thing to do, like everybody suddenly eating kale."

When the allegations first came to light, Woody Allen never thought anybody would ever believe them. "I thought people would see it as laughable rubbish right away and from day one I never really took it seriously," he says. "I mean, it's like being confronted with a story that I murdered six people with a machine gun." According to the director/writer, he has been falsely accused, but nobody seems to care. He explains.

"You can give them the facts over and over. But the facts don't matter. For some reason, emotionally, it's important for them to buy into the story."

At the end of the day, Woody Allen knows there's really nothing he can do about the way people think of him these days. "Anything I say sounds self-serving and defensive, so it's best if I just go my way and work," he says. Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig, Mira Sorvino, and Timothee Chalamet are among the actors who have said they will never work with Allen again. He says, "I assume that for the rest of my life a large number of people will think I was a predator." And for the most part, he is correct in his assumption.

When asked why he doesn't sue over the sexual assault allegations, Woody Allen doesn't think it would do any good. He says, "It doesn't pay to sue. Do I really want to be tabloid fodder for two years and go to court? And do I really care?" Regardless, Allen is continuing to do what he always does, which is put his head into his work. In the end, he really doesn't care what other people think about him and he never has. You can read the rest of the lengthy interview with Allen over at The Guardian.