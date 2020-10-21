We have some new details on Star Wars: The High Republic. Specifically, the Jedi Padawans who will be part of the new massive publishing initiative from Lucasfilm. To be even more specific, the company has revealed some new information on the Wookiee Jedi, Burryaga, who will be entering a galaxy far, far away next year.

Burryaga was first revealed earlier this year when Star Wars: The High Republic was announced. The character will make its debut in author Charle Soule's Light of the Jedi. The Wookiee, it has been revealed, studies under a Jedi Master named Nib Assek. Burryaga is described as "gifted." Soule had this to say.

"Burryaga is one of the few Wookiees to travel from the lush forests of Kashyyyk to study in the ornate halls of the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. While he is skilled with his two-handed lightsaber, it is Burryaga's natural, effortless ability to sense the emotions of others that sets him apart from other members of the Order."

Lucasfilm also released some concept art of these new Padawans, revealing their look. We're offered a glimpse at Burryaga's impressive lightsaber. The High Republic takes place roughly 200 years before the events of the Star Wars prequels and represents a completely new area for storytelling. Also in Light of the Jedi, which will be the first novel in the initiative, we will meet Bell Zettifar. Charles Soule explained the character as follows.

"Bell Zettifar is apprenticed to the legendary Loden Greatstorm, and he hopes he survives the experience. He and his master are currently stationed at a Jedi Outpost on the ore-world of Elphrona, deep in the Outer Rim, where they work to keep the peace and spread the light."

In IDW's The High Republic Adventures comic, a Jedi Padawan named Lula Talisola will be introduced. The comic is written by Daniel Jose Older. According to the author, she is all about the Jedi Order.

"She loves it, can hardly wait to get Knighted, and wants to be the best Jedi that ever was. Besides being amazing and top of her class with a lightsaber, she's loyal and compassionate and looks out for her two best friends, Farzala and Qort. Especially when they're causing mischief." Finally, one Padawan will get a harsh dose of reality."

Lastly, we have Reath Silas. This Jedi apprentice will appear in author Claudia Gray's Into the Dark, which is a young adult novel. According to Gray, Silas is an apprentice of privilege who will be getting a view at what the galaxy is truly like.

"Reath's had a somewhat privileged apprenticeship because his master, Jora Malli, is a member of the Jedi Council. That means he's spent a lot more time on Coruscant, in elevated diplomatic meetings, and that kind of thing, so the frontier is going to be a huge transition for him. Reath's learning what he's really made of."

Star Wars: The HIgh Republic launches its first titles in January 2021. Be sure to check out the newly-released concept art of the Jedi Padawans for yourself. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.