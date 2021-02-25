Workaholics will return with an all-new movie on Paramount+. On Thursday, several major announcements were made about the new streaming service's upcoming content which includes revivals and reboots of several fan favorite TV shows from years past. The news also brought along the reveal that the streamer will exclusively host a new Workaholics movie with returning cast members Blake Anderson, Adam Devine, Anders Holm, and Kyle Newacheck.

Running on Comedy Central for seven seasons, Workaholics was on the air from 2011 to 2017. Its cast is also behind most of the writing and creative direction of the series. The show follows a group of college dropouts and roommates who all work together at a telemarketing company in California. They often clash with co-workers and each other as they've never quite grown out of partying, drinking, smoking pot, and pulling pranks. Over the course of its run, the series maintained high viewership and developed a large cult following.

The Workaholics crew has continued to collaborate after their series came to an end on Comedy Central. In 2018, the group wrote and starred in the action comedy movie Game Over, Man! with Newacheck directing. Though they're not playing the same characters, the chemistry is still there with the actors now playing three housekeepers in a luxury hotel who must rise to the occasion and become heroes when the building is overtaken by terrorists. Also featuring a variety of guest stars like Joel McHale, Steve-O, Mark Cuban, and Jillian Bell, the movie is now streaming on Netflix.

Workaholics isn't the only Comedy Central series Paramount is tapping into for its new streaming service. A revival of the sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer is also in the works after it has been off the air since 2016. After Quibi went under, Paramount+ will also be taking over the Reno 911 franchise with a new iteration of the comedy series in the works, dubbed Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has also been given his own new series called The Weekly Show.

Meanwhile, a new Beavis and Butt-head movie is also in the works. Last year, Comedy Central ordered two seasons of a revival of the animated MTV series, and it's just been revealed that a new movie adaptation will stream on Paramount+. Combine this with a Frasier revival among other titles, and it's clear that Paramount+ is going big with its offering of comedy selections with the hopes to compete with Disney+, Netflix, and other streaming services.

We might have seen the Workaholics actors in other roles, but it really looked like we'd never see the actual crew from the TV series again when the show was canceled on Comedy Central. One has to wonder which other shows will end up getting revived as the streamers continue to build up their content. You can watch original episodes of Workaholics for free on the Comedy Central website or on Amazon Prime Video. CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+ on March 4. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.