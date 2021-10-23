The Hulk could finally be getting his next solo movie if recent rumors turn out to be true. According to a new report from Geeks Worldwide, a new Hulk movie is in the works at Marvel Studios with the working title World War Hulk. The report adds that production is slated to start in late 2022 and will likely be first set up by the events of the She-Hulk series on Disney+. This would theoretically mean Marvel/Disney acquired back the rights from Universal Pictures to develop new Hulk movies.

At this point, there's no verification from Marvel or Disney that World War Hulk is happening, so it's best to take the report with a grain of salt at this time. Even so, the concept of a new Hulk movie, especially with the World War Hulk angle, has a lot of Marvel fans intrigued. The title was trending on social media with fans expressing excitement for the new Hulk movie, which will presumably take inspiration from the comic book of the same name.

Bill Bixby played Dr. Banner and Lou Ferrigno played a CGI-free Hulk in the 1970s television series The Incredible Hulk. The green superhero was later brought to the big screen by director Ang Lee in 2003 with Eric Bana in the role. Later, Edward Norton played a new incarnation of Dr. Bruce Banner in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, which brought the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Norton would part ways with the franchise and the role was recast with Mark Ruffalo, though Hulk hasn't had any of his own solo live-action movies since.

There have been recent acknowledgments of The Incredible Hulk. Tim Roth reprised his role as the Abomination for a special appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. There was also a post-credit scene involving Hulk after the movie's credits. It's also well known that a She-Hulk series is currently in development for Disney+, which will bring back Ruffalo to reprise the role of Bruce Banner. It's set for a release in 2022.

Mark Ruffalo has also made it clear he'd love to star in his own solo Hulk movie for the MCU. Last year, the actor opened up about the possibility in an interview with Variety. Ruffalo said that he'd love to star in a prequel of sorts, showing what Hulk has been up to in between the other Marvel movies after the events of The Incredible Hulk.

"There's an idea that I think could be really interesting," Ruffalo said. "We've never really followed him into his life. He's always kind of off on the side. He's like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It'd be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies."

Of his upcoming She-Hulk appearance, Ruffalo teased, "There's nothing completely at a place where it's a done deal [with Hulk getting his own movie]. There's some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in She-Hulk. If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that's about it. That's all there is on the table."

Whether the rumors are true or not, let's hope the fan interest helps let Marvel and Disney know that it's time for Hulk to get his own solo movie again. This news was first reported by Geeks Worldwide.