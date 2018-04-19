For those of you hoping that World War Z 2 was actually going to begin filming this year, now would be a good time to start tempering expectations. David Fincher, the director behind such cinematic masterworks as Seven and Fight Club, has been courted to direct the long-awaited sequel, with the help of his frequent collaborator Brad Pitt, who is set to reprise his role in the follow-up. While Fincher coming on board seemed great, it's been troublesome actually getting the movie in production and it looks as though things are going to be delayed even further, as Fincher is busy shooting Mindhunter for Netflix.

According to a new report, David Fincher is deep into production on Mindhunter season 2, which should last through the summer, with post-production taking him into the fall. Unfortunately, that presents a bit of a conflict. We last reported that World War Z 2 was finally aiming to shoot in the fall of this year, but with Mindhunter clearly taking precedence, as the show was a major hit for Netflix, Fincher has shifted his focus in that direction. At least for now. But where does that leave the World War Z sequel?

This latest report also indicates that some location scouting has taken place in Bilbao, Spain, Sweden, Texas and several other locations. The script for World War Z 2 is still in development. We reported last November that David Fincher was still working out where the story could go, given where the first movie left off. Steven Knight (Eastern Promises) and Dennis Kelly (Utopia) have worked on the current draft of the screenplay, but it's not quite finished yet and isn't ready to go. Based on this latest update, it sounds like they are going to have plenty of time to get it worked out.

There's also the matter of Brad Pitt. He's rather busy as well and his schedule can be an issue. He's currently set to star in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which shoots later this year and should keep the actor busy through the fall as well. So, at best, we could hope for World War Z 2 to begin production some time next year, but at this point one has to wonder if this is one of those projects that's just never going to see the light of day.

World War Z was released in 2013 and, despite a rough production that ultimately required massive reshoots, the movie turned out reasonably well and made $540 million worldwide. But that was already five years ago. Were it not for the combination of David Fincher and Brad Pitt working together again on a massive blockbuster scale, it would be hard to believe that there was any hope for this project. For now, it sounds like World War Z 2 may still happen, but at best, we could possibly be looking at a 2020 release date, if the sequel manages to actually go into production next year. This news comes to us courtesy of The Playlist.