When major global events happen, such as what is happening right now, it is very hard for us not to look at the world of fiction for similarities and parallels. This has happened quite frequently lately, with people drawing comparisons with the likes of Planet of the Apes, Demolition Man and various other big-screen outings to current world circumstances. Of course, there are a whole host of movies and television shows involving zombies that people have also turned to, with author Max Brooks' superb World War Z 2 now receiving some renewed attention.

While Max Brooks may not be a doctor, thanks to World War Z he does have some experience when it comes to dramatic events that impact the world, such as what is going on now, with some fans even arguing that Brooks must have had some kind of premonition. Brooks though begs to differ.

"What's happening today is not so much a matter of prediction, as just history repeating itself. I did not set out to predict anything when I wrote World War Z. I was just drawing on history. My research of past [events] dictated how my fictional zombie [problem] would spread. Unfortunately, as a student of history, I've learned that it does tend to repeat, so here we are again."

So, it sounds like Brooks is far from a psychic, instead, he based his book on what has happened before in these kinds of situations. Having made a PSA with dad Mel Brooks, Max did also note that he is somewhat disappointed to see history repeating itself over and again.

"I'm saddened that there are so many parallels because it doesn't have to be this way. The great metaphor about zombies ... goes back to George Romero. [He] invented the modern zombie story and with it, was the great lesson that this [situation] is preventable. And so, when I see this [...] spreading out of control and I see the panic that comes with it, I am so disheartened by the fact that it is all preventable from the bottom up and from the top down."

The World War Z novel is a collection of individual accounts narrated by an agent of the United Nations Postwar Commission, following the devastating global conflict against the zombie invasion. Seven years after World War Z hit bookstores, it was adapted into a movie starring Brad Pitt, with Quantum of Solace's Marc Forster at the helm as director. While there was some fan backlash due to the movie taking a lot of creative liberties, and baring very little resemblance to the source material, as well as having several production setbacks, the cinematic adaptation of World War Z ended up making around $540 million worldwide.

A sequel has been on the cards for years, with director David Fincher's involvement being confirmed in the summer of 2017. Sadly, early last year the news broke that the movie had been canceled following several months of preproduction, with China's ban on zombie-related content reportedly factoring into the project being scrapped. Still, it may yet be resurrected as there is certainly still interest in seeing the project come to fruition. This comes to us from SyFy.