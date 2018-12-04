A new study has determined that Jessica Alba and Mike Epps are the worst reviewed actors of the last 20 years. The study was conducted by Go Compare who attempted to determine which actors and actresses in movies had the worst track records based on reviews. This was done based on looking at the average Metacritic score for all of the movies the respective stars appeared in over the last two decades. The results are, in some ways, surprising.

Starting with the actresses, Jessica Alba, who had an average Metacritic score of 39 out of 100 for her movies, came out on top. Or at the bottom, depending on how one looks at it. Alba has been in a ton of poorly reviewed movies, from her pair of Fantastic Four movies, to Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and, more recently, Mechanic: Resurrection alongside Jason Statham. That really just scratches the surface, as she's also got credits such as the Dane Cook starring Good Luck Chuck and Little Fockers on her resume.

Rounding out the top five actresses were Jessica Biel (Stealth, The A-Team), Heather Graham (Lost In Space, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me), Radha Mitchell (Silent Hill, Surrogates) and, somewhat surprisingly, Kathy Bates who, in addition to starring in heralded movies like Misery and Titanic has also lent her talents to movies like The Waterboy and Bad Santa 2, which didn't help her case any.

Moving onto the actors, Mike Epps came out as the worst of the worst based on the results of this study, which reveals his movies average just 38.3 out of 100 on Metacritic over the past 20 years. Some of his notable credits over that time include Next Friday, Resident Evil: Extinction and, more recently, the basketball comedy Uncle Drew. Epps also starred in the recent Death Wish remake, and the horror comedy Meet the Blacks. Though, in fairness, he has had roles in hits like The Hangover and Girl's Trip as well.

The top five actors list was rounded out by Kevin Pollak (The Whole Nine Yards, Cop Out), Josh Duhamel (Transformers, Safe Haven), Robin Williams (Old Dogs, Night at the Museum) and Gerard Butler (Den of Thieves, Geostorm). People will surely be surprised to see the late and beloved Williams on the list, but many of his later efforts didn't do well with critics, despite the fact that he starred in beloved movies like Dead Poets Society and the Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting. Be sure to check out the full top ten lists below from the Go Compare study.

