Netflix has recently released the trailer for their upcoming true-life drama offering Worth. Michael Keaton stars in the films as American attorney Kenneth Feinberg, who headed the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund set up by Congress after the 9/11 terror attacks. Feinberg was responsible for determining how much the families of 9/11 victims would receive as compensation. You can check out the trailer below.

Based on true events. An attorney learns a lesson in empathy when he is faced with the near-impossible task of determining how to compensate families who suffered incalculable losses as a result of the September 11th attacks in 2001.

Worth premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020 and was picked up for distribution by Netflix in February this year. So far, the critical reception has mostly been positive. Worth is currently sitting at a 65% fresh rating on rotten tomatoes but with only 20 reviews. Worth is set to have a limited release on September 3, 2021, before streaming exclusively on Netflix. The film could become a strong awards season contender for Netflix. And judging by its September release date, Netflix is probably expecting that. Also, this year will mark the 20th anniversary of the tragic 9/11 terror attacks.

Worth is directed by indie filmmaker Sara Colangelo, who is best known for making the 2014 drama Little Accidents starring Elizbeth Banks, Boyd Holbrook, and Josh Lucas. Max Borenstein (Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island) penned the screenplay of Worth more than a decade ago; It was even featured in the 2008 blacklist. The film has been in the making for quite a while now after being sold off at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) was initially attached to the film as director but left in 2019 with Colangelo replacing him.

Worth is based on Feinberg's 2005 memoir What is life Worth? Feinberg served as the "Special Master" of the fund and was given the challenging task of compensating the families of 9/11 victims. He had to decide how the funds had to be allocated and who deserved more and who less - even though they were all the victims of the same terrorist attack. Eventually, $7 billion in financial rewards was awarded to the family members of 5560 victims. Feinberg also served as the administrator of the Deepwater Horizon Disaster Victim Compensation Fund and the 2013 Boston marathon bombings.

Alongside Michael Keaton as Kenneth Feinberg, Worth also features Stanley Tucci (Spotlight, The Lovely Bones) as the husband of a 9/11 victim, Amy Ryan (Gone Baby Gone, The Lost Girls), Tate Donovan (Damages) with Laura Benanti and Marc Maron. Worth has the backing of Michelle and Barack Obama's production company Higher Ground. The former president and first lady signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2018 and have a number of projects lined up for coming years, including a Frederick Douglass biopic and several documentaries.

Michael Keaton will next be seen tackling the Opioid addiction in Hulu's limited series Dopesick. He is also reprising his role as Batman in Warner Bros. and DC's The Flash releasing in summer 2022.