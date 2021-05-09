Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man debuted at the top of the box office this weekend with an impressive $7.3 million haul. Globally, the action movie was able to bring in $25.6 million, which is teasing some positive numbers for the summer 2021 box office season. Ritchie co-wrote the script with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, and the story is based on the 2004 French movie Cash Truck by Nicolas Boukhrief. Wrath of Man is the director's fourth collaboration with Statham, and the first time back together since 2005's Revolver.

Movie theaters are starting to welcome smaller crowds, which has slowly started to bring the box office back to life. While nobody is expecting a return to the box office numbers of 2018 and 2019, things are starting to look up, thanks to the success of recent movies like Wrath of Man, Mortal Kombat, Nobody, and Godzilla vs. Kong. With Fast and Furious 9, along with Marvel's Black Widow, coming up in the next few weeks, expectations are cautiously high for a return to semi-normal summer box office numbers for 2021. As for when theaters will allow bigger attendance levels, that differs by state.

Demon Hunter: Mugen Train was able to take the second spot at the weekend box office. The Japanese animated dark fantasy movie was able to earn $2.9 million, which was just enough to knock Mortal Kombat to the third position. The martial arts fantasy movie took in $2.3 million this weekend at movie theaers across the country, and has generated over $72.5 million domestically since debuting in theaters and HBO Max three weeks ago. The video game adaptation has received mixed reviews from long-time fans and critics.

Godzilla vs. Kong came in at number four this weekend after bringing in $1.9 million. To date, the fourth installment in Legendary's MonsterVerse has brought in over $422 million globally and is proving to be a steady box office earner. Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon came in at number five with $1.6 million. The animated family movie is also available to stream on Disney+ for a premium price. The number six spot went to horror movie Separation, with $925K, while Here Today debuted at number seven with $900K.

Bob Odenkirk's Nobody was able to take the eighth spot this weekend with $790K. The action thriller has earned over $43 million globally from an initial budget of $16 million. The Unholy took the ninth position with $680K. The supernatural horror movie has received mixed reviews from viewers and critics since opening in theaters six weeks ago. Finally, Tom & Jerry took the tenth spot with $425K. The animated family movie has $109.9 million since debuting in theaters eleven weeks ago. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.