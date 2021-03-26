Jason Statham is reuniting with Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels director Guy Ritchie for the action thriller Wrath of Man, with a newly released poster confirming the movie's adjusted release date. While it was previously reported that Wrath of Man would be released on April 23, the poster reveals that things have since changed, and that The Stath will instead ply his trade a little later on May 7.

The poster, which shows action superstar Jason Statham in a guise that should be familiar to fans, also confirms that the movie will hit theaters. With theaters in both the United States and the United Kingdom preparing to open their doors again soon, Wrath of Man should provide a delightfully action-packed escape for audiences who have been clamouring to return to watching movies on the big screen.

Based on the 2004 French action-thriller Cash Truck (Le Convoyeur), Wrath of Man follows Jason Statham as Harry, known as "H", a cold and mysterious character working at a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. Written and directed by Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels filmmaker Guy Ritchie, the high-octane heist movie stars Josh Hartnett, Scott Eastwood, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Laz Alonso, Raul Castillo, Niamh Algar and Post Malone alongside The Stath.

The general outline of the movie sounds very much like it's staying within Statham's wheelhouse, a winning formula which does not need to be messed with. The poster shows the actor suited and booted as per usual, as he looks down pensively, no doubt musing over the various nameless bad guys he's sent to the hospital. While the dapper outfit remains clean, Statham's face and hands are as bloody as ever, with Wrath of Man no doubt once again showing off the action star's particular set skills.

Written and directed by Guy Ritchie (Snatch, The Gentlemen), Wrath of Man is being produced by Miramax along with MGM, which means the movie will be distributed by United Artists Releasing.

Wrath of Man is not the only action movie project on the horizon for Jason Statham and filmmaker and friend Guy Ritchie, with the pair uniting for the thriller formerly known as Five Eyes. The movie, which does not yet have an official title, finds Statham once again in gruff-talking, action hero territory as the delightfully named Orson Fortune, an MI6 guns-and-steel agent who is recruited by a global intelligence alliance to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. He is reluctantly paired with a CIA high-tech expert, played by Parks and Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza, with the pair setting off on a globe-trotting mission where Fortune will have to use all his charm, ingenuity, and stealth to track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker. Filming on the project began in January.

Wrath of Man was originally set for release on January 15, 2021, before being moved to April and now to May 7. This comes to us courtesy of Guy Ritchie's official Twitter account.