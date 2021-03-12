Action movie superstar Jason Statham will next kick, punch, and utter grizzled one liners very soon, with action-thriller Wrath of Man now set for release on April 23. With theaters in Los Angeles preparing to reopen this weekend, Wrath of Man should provide a delightfully action-packed escape for audiences who have been clamouring to return to watching movies on the big screen.

Based on the 2004 French action-thriller Cash Truck (Le Convoyeur), Wrath of Man follows Jason Statham as Harry, known as "H", a cold and mysterious character working at a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. Written and directed by Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels filmmaker Guy Ritchie, the high-octane heist movie stars Josh Hartnett, Scott Eastwood, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Laz Alonso, Raul Castillo, Niamh Algar and Post Malone alongside The Stath.

Wrath of Man is being produced by Miramax along with MGM, which means the movie will be distributed by United Artists Releasing. The Statham-fronted flick will arrive in movie theaters a week after upcoming video game adaptation Mortal Kombat and just two weeks before Marvel and Disney finally release Black Widow, giving Wrath of Man a small window to make an impression and, ideally, some money.

Wrath of Man is not the only action movie project on the horizon for Statham and filmmaker Guy Ritchie, with the pair uniting for the thriller formerly known as Five Eyes. The movie, which does not yet have an official title, finds Jason Statham once again in gruff-talking, action hero territory as the superbly named Orson Fortune, an MI6 guns-and-steel agent who is recruited by a global intelligence alliance to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. He is reluctantly paired with a CIA high-tech expert, played by Parks and Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza, with the pair setting off on a globe-trotting mission where Fortune will have to use all his charm, ingenuity, and stealth to track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker.

The pairing of Jason Statham with Aubrey Plaza should prove to be very entertaining, with the quirky comedian recently revealing her plans to "destroy" the tough-talking hard man when they eventually meet on screen. "I cannot wait to shoot this movie," Plaza said. "I hope that it will allow me to be a bada** CIA agent with the ultimate bada**. There's no one more bada** than Statham - and I'm coming for Statham. He better watch out. Because I'm going to destroy him, and he's going to like it."

Josh Hartnett has also been tapped to star in the project as well as starring in Wrath of Man, with the rest of the supporting cast made up of Saw star Cary Elwes, rapper Bugzy Malone, and The Gentlemen star Hugh Grant.

Wrath of Man will be Ritchie's fourth directorial collaboration with lead actor Jason Statham following the likes of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and Revolver, with the pair no doubt looking to reignite theaters with their particular brand of action adventure.

Wrath of Man was originally set for release on January 15, 2021 but will now hit theaters on April 23. This comes to us courtesy of Collider.