A newly released red band trailer for Wrath of Man brings the claret, as action superstar Jason Statham brutalises his way through bad guys in a violent mission of revenge. There will be blood as Statham shoots an impossible number of bullets, and racks up a large body count, to find those responsible for murdering his son.

Wrath of Man is written by Sherlock Holmes and The Gentlemen director Guy Ritchie alongside Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, with Ritchie at the helm. Taking inspiration from the 2004 French action-thriller Cash Truck (LeConvoyeur), the story follows a mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard, known as "H". The movie finds Statham on familiar, but always very welcome, ground as H, a cold and mysterious stranger, is hired by a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week.

While he may seem unassuming at first, H suddenly surprises his co-workers during a heist, unleashing the kind of precision skills and merciless violence that only The Stath can deliver. The rest of the crew are left wondering who he is and where he came from as they wipe the blood off their freshly pressed uniforms. Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score: hunting for the people behind his son's murder.

Starring alongside Jason Statham (many of whom will no doubt be unfortunate enough to make acquaintance with the action stars endless supply of bullets) are Scott Eastwood (Fast & Furious 8), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful), Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice, Fargo) Laz Alonso (The Boys), Raúl Castillo (Army of the Dead), Post Malone (Spenser Confidential), Chris Reilly (The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, Everest), and Niamh Algar (Raised by Wolves).

Ritchie is also producing the project alongside Atkinson and Miramax's Bill Block. Executive producers on Wrath of Man are Louise Killin, Joshua Throne, Steven Chasman and Andrew Golov.

Statham was quickly drawn to the premise behind Wrath of Man, with the actor reportedly taking "about 30 seconds" to be convinced to take the lead role. "I really liked the premise, and I knew this would be a departure from the typical comedic stuff Guy does, but (would still be) brimming with style," Statham explained. "It spans two genres - heist movies and revenge movies - and I have a personal affection for this type of movie."

Describing the movie as "thrilling, with edge-of-your-seat tension and a great payoff," Statham revealed why he loves working under the direction of Ritchie so much. "Guy gave me a career 23 years ago," he said. "He is a really confident film-maker, he is an auteur, he writes and he creates, he captures it on film, he edits. He is a one-man show, and that is what sets him apart (from other directors)."

Wrath of Man was originally set for release on January 15, 2021 but suffered delays due to the ongoing global situation. The movie is now scheduled to be released in the United States on May 7, 2021, and in the United Kingdom on July 23, 2021. Wrath of Man is just the first in a one-two punch from Jason Statham and filmmaker and friend Guy Ritchie, with the pair uniting for the thriller formerly known as Five Eyes.