The first trailer for action hero Jason Statham and director Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man teases the continuing adventures of The Stath and his fists of fury. Wrath of Man is scheduled to be released on the big screen, and should provide audiences with the no-nonsense, action-thriller escapism that they have been craving, with Statham's gruff-talking machismo enveloping us all like a big hug.

Wrath of Man has been written by Sherlock Holmes and The Gentlemen director Guy Ritchie alongside Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. Taking inspiration from the 2004 French action-thriller Cash Truck (Le Convoyeur), the story follows a mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard, known as "H", played by Jason Statham, who suddenly surprises his co-workers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes the kind of precision skills that only Statham can. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

Starring alongside Jason Statham (and no doubt having their faces introduced to his fists and feet) in Wrath of Man are Scott Eastwood (Fast & Furious 8), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful), Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice, Fargo) Laz Alonso (The Boys), Raúl Castillo (Army of the Dead), Post Malone (Spenser Confidential), Chris Reilly (The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, Everest), and Niamh Algar (Raised by Wolves). Ritchie is also producing the project alongside Atkinson and Miramax's Bill Block. Executive producers on Wrath of Man are Louise Killin, Joshua Throne, Steven Chasman and Andrew Golov.

Wrath of Man will be director Guy Ritchie's fourth collaboration with lead actor Jason Statham following the likes of crime capers Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and Revolver, with the pair no doubt looking to reignite theaters with their brand of action adventure. Wrath of Man is not the pair's only action outing on the horizon, with Statham and Ricthie reuniting for the thriller formerly known as Five Eyes. The movie finds Jason Statham in action hero territory once again as MI6 guns-and-steel agent Orson Fortune, who is recruited by a global intelligence alliance to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order.

Even The Stath cannot stop the onslaught of release date changes and delays, with Wrath of Man originally set for release on January 15, 2021, before being moved to April. Wrath of Man is now scheduled to be released on May 7, with the movie set to premiere in theaters.

With Wrath of Man set to hit theaters, all eyes will be on how well the movie does financially. Hopefully by then a large portion of the population will have been vaccinated, allowing for theaters to accept groups of patrons at once. With many tentpole blockbusters delayed until later on in the summer season, Ritchie's latest may be one of the few big movies in theaters, increasing its chances of capturing a large audience. So, let's hope that Statham and Ritchie deliver the goods with Wrath of Man.