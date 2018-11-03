The first reactions to Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 are here and they're mostly positive. It looks like Disney fans who have been waiting six years for the follow up to Wreck-It Ralph can walk into theaters with confidence this holiday season. Sequels are always hard to make, especially after the first installments were so well-received. However, Wreck-It Ralph 2 has looked pretty promising ever since the first footage was revealed last summer. Since then, we've seen a lot more from the sequel, leaving fans to wonder if they've seen all of the best bits already.

Now that Disney has lifted the social media embargo on Wreck-It Ralph 2, the early reactions have started to reach the masses. So far, the sequel has been praised for its heart and its humor, with many noting that it is a worthy follow up to the original, which is really what anybody could hope for. As everybody guessed, the Disney Princesses scene with Vanellope is one of the highlights. The scene has been heavily promoted for over a year now.

Wreck-It Ralph 2 was always going to be much bigger than the first film since we're seeing Ralph and Vanellope leave Litwak's video arcade behind. The duo head into the internet, which is incredibly overwhelming for Ralph, and the perfect place for Vanellope. The sequel is being praised for how well the filmmakers were able to pull of the vast internet and still have it connect with the first movie in a meaningful way. One early review boldly declares that Wreck-It Ralph 2 might be the best animated movie of the year.

While the majority of the early reactions are positive, there are a few that say Wreck-It Ralph 2 pales in comparison to the original. One critic says that the trailers were funnier than the movie, which doesn't sound too good for the sequel. But, even the negative reviews have something positive to say about Wreck-It Ralph 2, and that seems to be echoed by nearly everybody who has been lucky enough to see an early screening.

Wreck-It Ralph 2 isn't a movie for everybody, but it certainly seems like fans of the original are either going to love it, or at least really like it. We've already been warned to stick through the credits, though nothing has been spoiled. Multiple viewings have also been encouraged to be able to catch all of the hidden Easter Eggs that Disney planted in the sequel. However, just don't look out for Mario from the Nintendo franchise, because he is definitely not in the movie, which was confirmed a few weeks ago. You can get more information about the Wreck-It Ralph 2 over at Walt Disney Pictures official website and then check out some of the best reactions to the sequel below.

Die hard Disney fans are going to LOVE this. So many fun references and Easter eggs from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel. Plus, the Princesses are PERFECT. They have way more than you think and people will be talking about it for a long time. — Charlie Ridgely (@charlieridgely) November 3, 2018

Ralph Breaks The Internet is great. Super funny, creative, and charming, with the same kind of character-based emotional core that made the first one so special. It's a really fun follow-up - very happy. pic.twitter.com/pHhRUECU7c — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) November 3, 2018

Just finished screening #RalphBreaksTheInternet



The movie made me miss my old college friends whom I don’t hang out with anymore cause they got busy with their own families now, which is understandable but man, connecting thru social media just isn’t the same thing — Rama's Screen (@RamasScreen) November 3, 2018

Spectacular! #RalphBreaksTheInternet was amazing! Our full review coming soon! A must see on November 21. @wreckitralph@DisneyStudios This is what Disney Magic looks like. — Socalthrills (@socalthrills) November 3, 2018

#RalphBreaksTheInternet is full of heart, sweet charm and subversive smarts. The princess stuff kills (obviously), but the “A Place Called Slaughter Race” song sequence is a spectacular show. pic.twitter.com/OJUqVvvwPz — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 3, 2018

The best thing about Ralph Breaks the Internet is it has a huge heart. That, along with some surprising subtexts, elevate what’s already a surprising, funny, exciting movie. It’s a sequel equal to its predecessor. pic.twitter.com/FGiSXWo2Z7 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 3, 2018

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: It has plenty of story issues but plenty of fun moments. I thought it was a lot funnier than the first film. — Not Sean Mulvihill (@NotSPMulvihill) November 3, 2018