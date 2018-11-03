The first reactions to Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 are here and they're mostly positive. It looks like Disney fans who have been waiting six years for the follow up to Wreck-It Ralph can walk into theaters with confidence this holiday season. Sequels are always hard to make, especially after the first installments were so well-received. However, Wreck-It Ralph 2 has looked pretty promising ever since the first footage was revealed last summer. Since then, we've seen a lot more from the sequel, leaving fans to wonder if they've seen all of the best bits already.

Now that Disney has lifted the social media embargo on Wreck-It Ralph 2, the early reactions have started to reach the masses. So far, the sequel has been praised for its heart and its humor, with many noting that it is a worthy follow up to the original, which is really what anybody could hope for. As everybody guessed, the Disney Princesses scene with Vanellope is one of the highlights. The scene has been heavily promoted for over a year now.

Wreck-It Ralph 2 was always going to be much bigger than the first film since we're seeing Ralph and Vanellope leave Litwak's video arcade behind. The duo head into the internet, which is incredibly overwhelming for Ralph, and the perfect place for Vanellope. The sequel is being praised for how well the filmmakers were able to pull of the vast internet and still have it connect with the first movie in a meaningful way. One early review boldly declares that Wreck-It Ralph 2 might be the best animated movie of the year.

While the majority of the early reactions are positive, there are a few that say Wreck-It Ralph 2 pales in comparison to the original. One critic says that the trailers were funnier than the movie, which doesn't sound too good for the sequel. But, even the negative reviews have something positive to say about Wreck-It Ralph 2, and that seems to be echoed by nearly everybody who has been lucky enough to see an early screening.

Wreck-It Ralph 2 isn't a movie for everybody, but it certainly seems like fans of the original are either going to love it, or at least really like it. We've already been warned to stick through the credits, though nothing has been spoiled. Multiple viewings have also been encouraged to be able to catch all of the hidden Easter Eggs that Disney planted in the sequel. However, just don't look out for Mario from the Nintendo franchise, because he is definitely not in the movie, which was confirmed a few weeks ago. You can get more information about the Wreck-It Ralph 2 over at Walt Disney Pictures official website and then check out some of the best reactions to the sequel below.

Topics: Wreck It Ralph 2