Today is Internet Day, and Disney can find no better way to celebrate the occasion than with their upcoming animated film, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2. Although the Wreck-It Ralph sequel isn't due out for several more weeks, today fans are being treated with an all new sneak peek video, revealing a one-minute scene directly from the animated feature. Additionally, another video reveals star Sarah Silverman speaking about Internet Day and its origins, showing some bits and pieces from the film as well. With anticipation for Ralph Breaks the Internet already swiftly growing, this should only help build the excitement for the internet-themed movie.

In the sequel, John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman return as the voice of video-game bad guy Ralph and his best friend Vanellope von Schweetz, respectively. To save Vanellope's game Sugar Rush, the two venture into the internet, exploring the world of online games and all of the strange inhabitants of the World Wide Web known as Netizens. While in the net, they encounter an online auto-racing game called Slaughter Race, which is much darker than the games Ralph and Vanellope are used to at the arcade. Noticing Vanellope fully embracing this bizarre new world, Ralph begins to wonder if he wil lose his best buddy forever to the internet. Directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, the film is set to release next month just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A sequel for Wreck-It Ralph was inevitable following its release in the winter of 2012. At the time of its premiere, the film set the record for the highest opening weekend ever for an animated Disney film. The movie was just as successful with critics as it was at the box office, leaving many hopeful for an official follow-up. Six years later, it's finally happening with Ralph Breaks the Internet, which not only brings back Rich Moore and Phil Johnston as directors, but original co-writers Pamela Ribon as well. Since the previous film, Moore and Johnston also worked on the Academy Award-winning film Zootopia.

In the original Wreck-It Ralph, video-game bad guy Ralph grows tired of life as a villain, traveling to other arcade games to prove his worth as a hero. In this quest, he meets Vanellope von Schweetz, ultimately helping her true identity as a lead character in the game Sugar Rush. Several real characters from other video games appear in cameos in the film, which includes Zangief from Street Fighter and Nintendo baddie King Bowser. Many cameos from video game and Disney characters will be featured in the sequel as well, including a scene with most of the Disney princesses.

Ralph Breaks the Internet will be premiering in theaters everywhere on Nov. 21, 2018. Joining Reilly and Silverman in the cast are Jane Lynch, Jack McBrayer, Gal Gadot, Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Ed O'Neill, Ali Wong, and Taraji P. Henson. Hopefully, the film will be an even bigger success than its predecessor. You can watch the new preview clips for the film below direct from Walt Disney Pictures Youtube.