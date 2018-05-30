The royal women of Disney are all on hand to give Sarah Silverman's Vanellope some advice about being a new Disney Princess in the latest Wreck-It Ralph 2 images. This moment in the highly anticipated sequel was shown to those lucky enough to be in attendance at last year's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. If that wasn't enough, the entire surviving cast of voice actresses took to the stage to address the crowd and promote Wreck-It Ralph 2 to the incredibly excited audience.

Disney has released a handful of new pictures to celebrate the upcoming Wreck-It Ralph 2, aka Ralph Breaks the Internet, which hits theaters on November 21st. New character Yesss, who is voiced by Taraji P. Henson, is featured in one of the new photos as she shows Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope around their new surroundings in the internet. Alan Tudyk voices another new character, the know-it-all search engine, KnowsMore who is also seen in one of the new brand-new pictures from Wreck-It Ralph 2. While these pictures are definitely cool, they are not as cool as seeing all of the Disney Princesses together with Vanellope.

The new Wreck-It Ralph 2 picture has Snow White, Cinderella, Jasmine, Aurora, and Pocahontas to Belle, Elsa, Rapunzel, and Moana all featured in a room when Vanellope, a princess in her racing game Sugar Rush, shows up. The princesses are all pretty confused by the appearance of the tiny Vanellope, but they end up giving her advice about what it's like to be a new Disney Princess. The still picture doesn't do the footage justice, but it's still pretty awesome and even better knowing that Disney was able to pull the whole thing off.

Auli'i Cravalho (Moana), Kristen Bell (Anna in Frozen), Kelly MacDonald (Merida in Brave), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel in Tangled), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana in The Princess and the Frog), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Linda Larkin (Jasmine in Aladdin), Paige O'Hara (Belle in Beauty and the Beast) and Jodi Benson (Ariel in The Little Mermaid) voice their characters in the scene and as previously noted, took to the stage at the D23 Expo last year as a surprise to Disney fans. Ariel from The Little Mermaid isn't shown in the picture, but she is there along with Cinderella and Snow White. Hopefully a tease of the scene will show up in the upcoming Wreck-It Ralph 2 trailer.

The footage of Wreck-It Ralph 2 shown at the D23 Expo also featured Stormtroopers from the Star Wars universe guarding the door where the Disney Princesses are and later featured C-3PO and BB-8 as well as Tinkerbell and the Millennium Falcon. It isn't clear if all of the Star Wars footage will be in the final cut or if it was made specifically for the D23 Expo, but we'll find out soon enough. At the very least, the Stormtroopers will be on hand. You can check out the brand-new pictures from Wreck-It Ralph 2 below, thanks to the Disney News55 Instagram account.