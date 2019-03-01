Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 had a good chance of winning the Best Animated Feature Oscar at the Academy Awards. Disney had won the award every year for the past seven years, so it seems that printing out some labels to promote the winning was a pretty logical idea. Plus, the sequel to 2012's Wreck-It Ralph was a box office smash, earning over $514.4 million globally. However, the Oscar ended up going to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse instead, which has received heaps of praise since its release.

A Reddit user was checking out the Blu-ray selection of an unnamed store when they spotted the Ralph Breaks the Internet display from Disney. The display has a large sticker on it announcing the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature with a picture of Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz sharing a hug to celebrate. The humorous mistake has since gone viral as people continue to share the image of the mistakenly advertised sequel.

While it is a marketing mistake, it's no mistake that Disney had the labels made. The studio had to have those Academy Award winning stickers made just in case the movie actually won. That way, the labels could have been put on the Blu-rays and DVDS, along with the displays the next morning, which is just a good way to be prepared. However, it is also wasteful and all of that stuff has to be thrown out, just like when a team loses at the Super Bowl. All of the Los Angeles Rams merch from this year advertising them as winners goes straight into the garbage. It still had to be made just in case.

Related: Wreck-It Ralph 2 & Creed 2 Are Ready for Round 2 at the Box Office

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has grossed $360.6 million since its release in theaters. While it's short of the Ralph Breaks the Internet numbers, the imaginative movie has been hailed as one of the best superhero movies in history by some fans and critics. The groundbreaking animation techniques were enough to bring people into theaters, but it was the engaging and heartwarming storyline that got the word-of-mouth starting to spread. The animated movie cleaned up this awards season and the Oscar for Best Animated Feature was just the cherry on top for a very successful movie.

Sony has a monster hit on their hands with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which continues to explore the worlds of Spider-Man. It was a huge accomplishment to take down Disney after 7 straight Best Animated Feature Oscar wins and one can easily see that world expanding into more movies and comics in the near future. As for Ralph Breaks the Internet, it was a good movie with plenty of Easter Eggs hidden all over, but it suffered from a rather clunky story that just doesn't compare to the first installment when all is said and done. You can check out the advertising mistake below, thanks to Reddit.