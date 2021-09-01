After COVID-19 started spreading and the world seemed to start closing down, a lot of things changed. A lot of those changes we are still experiencing, especially given the new, more contagious Delta variant. Sporting events stopped for the most part, last year, and when they could reopen, there were no fans allowed. The two notable exceptions to this were horse racing, which continued throughout with no fans, and the WWE.

After a brief pause, the WWE was told by Florida legislature that their business and employees were essential and training and shows were allowed to continue with no fans at the company's training center in the state. This sparked an idea for Wrestlemania to be a two-night event for the 36th and 37th editions of the company's biggest event, albeit without any fans in attendance. If reports are to believed, Wrestlemania 38 will now continue that new tradition, but with fans able to enjoy the show live and in person.

According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, the event next year is scheduled for April 3rd, 2022. The company is, not surprisingly, looking to put on a two-day extravaganza for its first time holding a live ﻿Wrestlemania with fans that were not in a manner of limited capacity, since the beginning of restrictions set forth because of the then novel coronavirus. The event is scheduled to take place at AT&T stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. I applaud this move personally because it's likely the closest that Cowboy fans will come to seeing any sort of championship in that building for quite some time. The last time the WWE had the event at the same location, they did set a record with a crowd of 100,000 fans.

This would mark the first time a ﻿Wrestlemania could potentially sell out over a two day span. The spectators will however potentially be in for a treat. Indications with storyline, matches, and the good old fashioned rumor mill is that former wrestler turned actor turned guest spot wrestler, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could be making a potential return.

A match is said to be trending towards The Rock wrestling the current WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. When asked about this, Reigns had the following to say while on the ﻿Load Management﻿﻿ podcast:"I think I'm the guy (to bring Johnson back). If there is anybody that he would feel comfortable with in the ring, and have the proper build-up and can rise to that occasion, there's no doubt I'm the guy. We will definitely have to crack a lot of eggs to get to that," "That's just good TV. Going forward and building a really dominant bad guy within myself and here comes the astronomical superstar, there has never been a guy on his level. You would have to build that villain to get to that point."

The Rock has come back before to guest star at large WWE events and the WWE has pushed the point of the familial relationship between Reigns and Johnson. With AEW presenting a legit threat to WWE's market share, at least for the short term, a move like this would make sense. Brock Lesnar recently returned after AEW hired CM Punk, so the WWE could be looking to add another huge name to help highlight their biggest event and Johnson is one of their brightest stars. Although nothing is confirmed, we should start to see how the events in the months to come start to shape up this year's ﻿Wrestlemania.