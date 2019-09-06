Meet real-life's creepiest clown of all in the trailer for Wrinkles the Clown, an upcoming documentary exploring the mystery behind the titular character. Known for his distinct clown mask and bizarre way of advertising his "services," Wrinkles first went viral in 2014 when a video of him emerging from underneath a child's bed was uploaded to YouTube. According to the video description, the clown lives in southwest Florida and had been hired by the little girl's parents to scare her for misbehaving. As the videos continued to pop up, the mystery behind Wrinkles intensified, leading to director Michael Beach Nichols to seek the truth in the new documentary.

For a fee, Wrinkles the clown will apparently provide his services for kids' birthday party appearances, pranks, and apparently to frighten children at the request of their parents. Since going viral, the character has become internet lore, with many YouTubers filming themselves calling his number.

Of course, helping to fuel the Creepy Clown phenomenon, this also brings in Wrinkles a variety of phone calls, ranging from serious requests for his services to actual threats of violence for his part in scaring small children. Publicly, Wrinkles remains unidentified, and the man behind the mask remains unknown. However, Wrinkles the Clown offers further insight into the mysterious performer with direct access to the man behind the mask.

Almost creepier than Wrinkles himself is the way some of these parents plead with him to come take care of their children. Even if we're talking about an everyman wearing a mask, you've got to question the idea of paying someone several hundred dollars to sneak into your home to terrify the daylights out of little kids. One can only hope the bedroom video is really a hoax, although as with most things on the internet, it's hard to know for sure. However, one thing we can count on is for any child waking up to see Wrinkles the clown staring down at them will most likely need intensive therapy for the rest of their lives.

This is also great timing for the release of Wrinkles the Clown, as the most popular evil clown movie of all time just debuted its sequel in theaters. It: Chapter Two brings back Alexander Skarsgard as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, reintroducing coulrophobia to filmgoers everywhere. There's no better time than to talk about the creepiest living clown from reality than when our collective fear of clowns is just a bit heightened, although we can at least take comfort in knowing that Wrinkles is merely a prankster and hasn't actually killed anyone... at least, not yet.

Wrinkles the Clown is set to make its world premiere this month at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. It will then be available in select theaters and On Demand on Oct. 4. Perhaps those looking for answers about the mysterious clown will finally learn the truth about Wrinkles when the movie is released. You can watch the official trailer for Wrinkles the Clown below, courtesy of Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing on YouTube.