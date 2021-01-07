The Wrong Turn reboot is set to arrive in theaters later this month for a special one-night-only event. Saban Films, the studio behind the upcoming entry in the horror franchise, has partnered with Fathom Events for the special screenings. These screenings will take place on Tuesday, January 26 at 7:00 p.m. local time, and tickets are on sale now. Showings will be taking place all across the U.S., offering horror fans the chance to see the carnage unfold on the big screen.

Tickets were recently made available by Fathom Events for the Wrong Turn screenings. The movie, it is worth noting, is R-rated, meaning they won't be holding back on the gore this time around. This is also the first time that an entry in the series will be making a theatrical debut since the original was released back in 2003. Mike P. Nelson is in the director's chair. The premiere will also include bonus features from the movie. For the moment it hasn't been revealed, specifically, what those bonus features will consist of. But Fathom is known for getting interviews and behind-the-scenes content to include with its events.

Wrong Turn centers on a group of friends on a hiking trip on the Appalachian Trail. They end up coming across 'The Foundation', a community of people who have lived in the mountains for hundreds of years. Violence ensues. The reboot was written by Alan B. McElroy, who penned the original movie. It was produced by Robert Kulzer, Constantin Film, in association with James Harris and Tea Shop Productions. The cast includes Charlotte Vega (The Lodgers), Matthew Modine (Stranger Things, 47 Meters Down), Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night, Haunt) and Bill Sage (Hap and Leonard).

This is arguably going to be the first major horror movie event of 2021. Whether or not one chooses to see it in a theater is somewhat beside the point. This is the first entry in the franchise since Wrong Turn 6: Last Resort was released in 2014. Thanks, at least in part, to the success of 2018's Halloween, horror reboots are all the rage right now. Scream, Saw, Texas Chainsaw Massacre and more have installments on the way, with a new Nightmare On Elm Street also at some stage in the development process. While Wrong Turn isn't quite on the same level as Freddy or Leatherface, the series has earned its place in horror history.

Wrong Turn debuted in 2003, becoming a modest hit and taking in $28 million at the box office. Starting with 2007's Wrong Turn 2: Dead End, a series of sequels followed in rapid succession in the years that followed. All of the movies feature a group of backwoods cannibals led by Three Finger. Those who wish to enjoy the movie at home will have the chance later this year as a digital release is planned as well, though no date has been announced just yet. Tickets for the Wrong Turn premiere are available now at participating theater box offices or at FathomEvents.com.