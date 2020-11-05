The Wrong Turn reboot is one important step closer to becoming a reality. The latest entry in the horror franchise comes from director Mike P. Nelson (The Domestics, Summer School), with a script from franchise creator Alan B. McElroy. While no release date has been firmed up, the movie is in the can and ready to go as the MPAA has handed out an official R-rating to the movie. And it is going to be a bloody affair.

According to the MPAA, the new Wrong Turn will be "Rated R for strong bloody violence, grisly images and pervasive language." This looks to be right in line with what viewers have come to expect from the franchise over the years. A poster was previously shared with the title Wrong Turn: The Foundation. Though it is worth noting that this new listing just has it as Wrong Turn without the subtitle. So we could be seeing the title simplified for the release. The latest entry is said to centers on a group of friends hiking the Appalachian Trail who come upon a community known as "The Foundation." These people have lived in the mountains for hundreds of years who are not welcoming to strangers.

Another important note is that Saban Films is listed as the distributor. This is good news for those who are hoping to see the man-eating, backwoods killers return sooner rather than later. Saban Films has been making major inroads as a distributor in recent years and have released quite a few movies in 2020. They do a combination of theaters and digital/VOD so releases can still be profitable for them in the current environment. That means the Wrong Turn reboot could see the light of day even before the box office returns to normal. With any luck, we will get some official details sooner rather than later.

Charlotte Vega (American Assassin), Matthew Modine (Stranger Things), Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night), Bill Sage (We Are What We Are), Emma Dumont (The Magicians), Valerie Jane Parker (The Last Summer), Chaney Morrow (Haunt) and David Hutchinson (American Horror Story) star. One question is whether or not we will see the return of Three Finger. The cannibal was featured in every previous movie. Though this has been billed as a reboot so they could be moving away from the past.

Wrong Turn was released in 2003 and became a modest box office hit, earning $28 million against a $12 million budget. But that was at a different time when home video could make a larger impact. The series expanded to include five sequels, including Wrong Turn 2: Dead End, Wrong Turn 3: Left for Dead, Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings and Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines. The most recent entry, Wrong Turn 6: Last Resort, was released in 2014. All of them were released direct-to-video. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via FilmRatings.com.