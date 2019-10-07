The Wrong Turn remake has been shooting since last month, but now we've got some fresh details regarding the cast for the upcoming entry in the franchise. The cast has been confirmed for the remake, which will be led by Charlotte Vega (American Assassin), Matthew Modine (Stranger Things) and Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night). While many specific details regarding the movie remain under wraps, it's also been revealed that we will be seeing some new villains pop up in this new take.

According to several reports, along with Matthew Modine, the ensemble also includes Bill Sage (We Are What We Are), Emma Dumont (The Magicians), Valerie Jane Parker (The Last Summer), Chaney Morrow (Haunt) and David Hutchinson (American Horror Story). Several characters are named Red Skull, Deer Skull, Wolf Skull and Wild Boar Skull, which points to several new terrifying backwoods figures some unsuspecting folks are going to stumble upon. Damian Maffei, who plays Deer Skull, confirmed that filming is indeed underway in Ohio, while expressing his excitement for the project. Here's what he had to say.

"As a lifelong horror fan, a fan of cinema in general... It's tremendously exciting to be a part of this production. I'm out here with a truly outstanding, ace crew, a legitimately incredible cast, some of whom I've been a fan of for years, under the helm of the brilliant, tireless [director] Mike Nelson with a fantastic screenplay you won't see coming. I am very excited for this sucker to make its way out into the world. Seriously, make room for this one!"

The script comes from franchise creator Alan McElroy, who wrote the original Wrong Turn, which debuted in 2003. The original centered on a group encountering several vicious, bloodthirsty cannibals. Three Finger was the lead cannibal and has appeared in all of the sequels. Whether or not the character is resurrected for this new take on the franchise remains to be seen.

This new movie centers on a group of friends hiking the Appalachian Trail. They are eventually confronted by a community known as "The Foundation." These people have lived in the mountains for hundreds of years, and they don't take very kindly to strangers. Presumably, things will get bloody from there. Mike Nelson (The Domestics) is in the director's chair.

Related: Wrong Turn Reboot Begins Shooting in Ohio

Wrong Turn, released in 2003, grossed just $28 million at the box office, but it's one of those movies that really made the most of it. The flick spawned a series of direct-to-video sequels of varying quality, with the most recent entry being 2014's Wrong Turn 6: Last Resort. Reboots and remakes have become all the rage in recent years, and prestige horror is doing very well financially. Executed correctly, this could prove to be a winning recipe. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Dread Central.