Saban Films has revealed the first trailer for the Wrong Turn reboot which was formerly known as Wrong Turn: The Foundation. The horror franchise has been going strong since the original hit theaters in 2003. It inspired a series of five sequels but the series has been dormant since 2014. No longer. The horror is heading back to the woods for a new round of cannibalistic craziness. And it will be getting a limited engagement on the big screen.

There is no word on how soon the movie will be made available digitally but those who are feeling eager to see the return of the franchise will have the chance to do so in theaters for one night only. Saban Films has announced a partnership through Fathom Events that will bring Wrong Turn to theaters for a special one-night event on Tuesday, January 26. Presale tickets will be made available on January 8.

As for the trailer, it promises a more fleshed out experience than many of the direct-to-video sequels that followed in the years after the original's release. It opens with a group of friends who are hiking out in the wilderness and decide to go off the beaten path. At first, it seems like this decision led them to some beautiful discoveries. But they quickly come to find it has led them to truly unfathomable horrors. Quite a few grizzly deaths are teased in the footage. It also seems that this movie is trying to layer in some lore, as opposed to merely being a simple tale of backwoods cannibals feasting on unsuspecting prey. The trailer also comes with the following tagline.

"In 2003 we were told not to go into the woods. In 2021 we still haven't learned."

Mike P. Nelson is in the director's chair, working from a script by franchise creator Alan B. McElroy. The cast includes Charlotte Vega (American Assassin), Matthew Modine (Stranger Things), Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night), Bill Sage (We Are What We Are), Emma Dumont (The Magicians), Valerie Jane Parker (The Last Summer), Chaney Morrow (Haunt) and David Hutchinson (American Horror Story).

Wrong Turn centers on Jen (Charlotte Vega) and a group of friends set out to hike the Appalachian Trail. Even though they were warned to stick to the trail, the hikers wander off course. They end up crossing into land inhabited by The Foundation, a hidden community of mountain dwellers who use deadly means to protect their way of life. Suddenly under siege, Jen and her friends seem headed to the point of no return, unless Jen's father (Matthew Modine) can reach them in time.

At one point, the movie was going to be subtitled with "The Foundation" but the studio decided to simplify things a bit for the release. The reboot is R-rated for strong bloody violence, grisly images and pervasive language. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further release details are provided by Saban Films. In the meantime, sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.