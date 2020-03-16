Wu-Tang Clan is for the children and also the elders. The group is out reminding everybody to "Protect Ya Neck" against the coronavirus. The legendary Staten Island rap group has created a poster with some simple guidelines to remind everybody of the key steps it takes to protect themselves and others. They plan on distributing the posters all over New York City and are urging fans on social media to do the same. The poster announcement comes as local government starts to take matters into their own hands. New York City, Los Angeles, and other cities around the United States are closing down bars, gyms, casinos, movie theaters, and more.

Protect Ya Neck against the Coronavirus. We are making a few thousand prints and distributing them across New York City. Feel FREE to do the same in your City.

Share and RT this to the world. #wutangpic.twitter.com/coS5M3WdiW — Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) March 15, 2020

Wu-Tang Clan uses W-U-T-A-N-G as an acronym on the poster. The coronavirus poster reads, "W - Wash hands, U - Use mask properly, T - Touch nothing, A - Avoid large crowds, N - Never touch your face with unclean hands, and G - Go to the hospital if you have severe symptoms." The poster is easy enough to remember and offers up some important advice for everybody at this time. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that they would be shutting down businesses tomorrow, only to bump it up to this evening in an effort to combat the coronavirus.

The CDC is recommending that functions with more than 50 people in attendance should be avoided for at least the next eight weeks. Local government across the United States is preparing for communities to go on lockdown for a few weeks as schools across the country close. These are all steps that should help the coronavirus from spreading and it will be interesting to see if people follow the regulations over the next few weeks.

Wu-Tang Clan's coronavirus poster has already started to get a lot of attention and has been shared over 37,000 times with nearly twice as many likes on Twitter. The group does have some tour dates coming up in April and May, but those will likely be cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19. Concerts and festivals have been shut down and postponed over the last few weeks and will likely happen some more in the near future. Hopefully more people will end up indoors over the next few weeks to make sure this all ends sooner, rather than later.

The federal government is denying that the country will go into a two-week quarantine, but local government has already started to take those steps on their own. 3,700 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease in the U.S. and at least 69 have died. Globally, the death toll was just over 6,500, as of this writing. The new business shut downs are aimed at protecting the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. Thankfully, we have groups like Wu-Tang Clan showing everybody what little steps they can take to protect everybody. You can check out the coronavirus poster below, thanks to the Wu-Tang Clan Twitter account. You can save, print, and distribute if you please.