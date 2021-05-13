The perfect fanny pack for pro wrestling fans has finally arrived. Made by Loungefly and sold exclusively at Entertainment Earth, a WWE WrestleMania Championship Belt Fanny Pack is now available for pre-order. Inspired by the actual look of the WWE Championship title currently held by Bobby Lashley, the fanny pack will let everyone know that you're a world heavyweight champion while also providing a convenient way to carry small items. You can see what it looks like below.

Also revealed along with the WWE fanny pack exclusive to Entertainment Earth was a collection of Funko Pop pins based on classic wrestling superstars. Two variants of The Rock are included, one with a pure gold look and the other featuring the Attitude Era version of the famous wrestler. Other Funko Pop pins from the set include "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Triple H, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and The Undertaker.

The official listing for the WWE fanny pack reads: "Are you ready to become a WWE champion? Or at least, look like one? Flaunt your fandom and pride with this incredible WWE WrestleMania Championship Belt Fanny Pack - Entertainment Earth Exclusive! It measures roughly 6 3/4-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches tall, displays the WWE logo - just like the real championship belt, and features top zipper closure, printed details, an adjustable strap, and silver hardware. You'll be the champion when you wear this!"

Longtime wrestling fans will remember how common it was to see pro wrestlers wearing fanny packs in the 80s and 90s. There is perhaps no greater example than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who poses with a fanny pack around his waist in a widely-shared image of the wrestler taken in 1994. The Rock has since recreated the image, as have other celebrities like Kevin Hart and Seth Rogen. Uli Latukefu can be seen putting on the fanny pack as a young Johnson in the NBC series Young Rock.

"Alright, so here's the thing," Johnson told People about the fanny pack photo in a 2016 interview. "It takes a lot of confidence to rock a fanny pack. Put your thumb in the fanny pack. I'm giving a look. I've got a tissue underneath my elbow because I felt like my turtleneck was expensive. The funniest thing about this picture is, this is not a joke. I walked out of the house like this. Like: Hey baby, this is it, right?'"

The Rock added: "And the guy in the mirror (and likely plenty of women on his way to work) said, 'Yeah, you look good!'"

In April, Entertainment Earth also unveiled another exclusive Funko Pop figure based on The Rock. This version features the character as he appeared after winning the WWE Championship from CM Punk in 2013. Johnson officially retired as a pro wrestler in 2019, but is known to still make sporadic appearances in the company.

The WWE WrestleMania Championship Belt Fanny Pack can be pre-ordered now for $39.99 at Entertainment Earth. June 2021 is listed as the shipping date. This story comes to us via {https://comicbook.com/wwe/news/the-fanny-pack-of-wwe-champions-can-be-yours/.