Many WWE fans want to see Pedro Pascal star in an Eddie Guerrero biopic, and the idea even has support from wrestling legend Chris Jericho. Recently, Guerrero's name was trending on Twitter after someone on Twitter had referred to the late pro wrestler as a "B+ player." In response, tens of thousands of wrestling fans banded together to praise Guerrero, making it clear that "Latino Heat" remains one of the most beloved wrestlers of all time.

While Guerrero was trending, one wrestling fan on Twitter posted a pitch for a biopic about Guerrero with Pascal playing the wrestling superstar. The post went viral with thousands of fans sold on the casting, especially after seeing photos of Pascal and Guerrero side by side. The popular tweet reads, "Give me an Oscar-nominated biopic starring Pedro Pascal as Eddie Guerrero, please."

Give me an Oscar-nominated biopic starring Pedro Pascal as Eddie Guerrero, please. pic.twitter.com/17HcmeKToA — Jerrad Wyche (@JerradWyche) July 25, 2021

After catching wind of the needs-to-happen casting, @97abdulmalik on Instagram posted some interesting fan art of an Eddie Guerrero biopic poster. Called Viva La Raza, the fan-made poster also features Pascal holding the WWE Championship in front of Guerrero's trademark lowrider. In the caption, the artist writes, "Pedro Pascal as Eddie Guerrero in a biopic. I saw someone suggested this on Twitter and now I can't get it out of my head!!! GIVE ME WHAT I WANT *Batista voice*"

Fellow pro wrestler and current AEW star Chris Jericho, who was close friends with Guerrero for many years, took to the comments to write, "Amazing!"

Though he was much smaller than most pro wrestling champions of his era, Guerrero rose to the top of the wrestling business because of his charisma and abilities in the ring. In 2004, he won the WWE Championship by pinning Brock Lesnar at the No Way Out pay per view event. Nicknamed "Latino Heat" and known for lying, cheating, or stealing to win a match, Guerrero released his autobiography, Cheating Death, Stealing Life, in 2005.

Sadly, Guerrero died on Nov. 13, 2005, while he was still a main event superstar on WWE programming. On the day he died, he was scheduled to wrestle for the World Heavyweight Championship in a match against Randy Orton and Dave "Batista" Bautista. Instead, Bautista laid the title belt across Eddie's lowrider in what became a tribute show for the late wrestler. The two had been featured together on television frequently in the weeks leading up to Guerrero's passing.

As for Pascal, the star of The Mandalorian is going to be rather busy for the foreseeable future. He is currently filming the HBO series The Last of Us which will star him in the lead role as a smuggler escorting a teenage girl (Bella Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. A third season of The Mandalorian is also in the works. The actor also stars in the upcoming movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent opposite Nicolas Cage.

To go back and revisit Guerrero's body of work, wrestling fans can watch classic WCW, ECW, and WWE content streaming on Peacock. There's no indication at this time that the biopic will ever happen, with or without Pascal in the role, but the late wrestler is certainly deserving. The fan art of Pascal as Guerrero was posted by @97abdulmalik on Instagram.