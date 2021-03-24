There's no dispute, Glenn "Kane" Jacobs, one of the most popular and recognizable from World Wrestling Entertainment's "Attitude Era," has just been announced as the newest addition to the company's Hall of Fame. On this week's episode of The Bump, Kane's storyline brother The Undertaker appeared to inform Kane personally that he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021.

What an incredible moment on #WWETheBump!@undertaker informed @KaneWWE that the Big Red Machine will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! pic.twitter.com/ysclp3voAQ — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 24, 2021

"It is truly my honor to announce that you, Kane, will be the next inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, the class of 2021," Taker told his old pal. "Well deserved, much earned, and couldn't be more proud of you, brother."

When Kane asked if the Dead Man was being serious, The Undertaker added: "I'm definitely serious. There's no Hall of Fame without Kane. I can promise you that. You are the man."

"That means a lot. Thank you very much," Kane responds, appearing to hold back tears. In a later tweet, Kane wrote: "Wow! This is the greatest honor that any @WWE superstar could hope for. Perfect that @undertaker delivered the news. THANK YOU!!"

Wow! This is the greatest honor that any @WWE superstar could hope for. Perfect that @undertaker delivered the news. THANK YOU!! https://t.co/E1FkXbUxBF — Kane (@KaneWWE) March 24, 2021

Glenn Jacobs has had nothing short of an extraordinary career in professional wrestling. Before becoming the Big Red Machine, Jacobs first portrayed wrestling dentist Isaac Yankem D.D.S. and was involved in a feud with wrestling legend Bret "The Hitman" Hart. When Kevin Nash departed WWE soon after, Jacobs was given a makeover to resemble Nash's character Diesel, and was introduced to WWE audiences as the "New Diesel." Neither of these characters were meant to have a long shelf life, but given Jacobs' abilities, the company would soon enough find another way to use him.

In 1997, Jacobs debuted the Kane character by attacking The Undertaker in a high-profile cage match. As explained on WWE TV, Kane is the younger half-brother of The Undertaker who was thought to have died in a tragic house fire along with their parents - blaming The Undertaker for the incident, Kane has returned with the help of his real father Paul Bearer to put a stop to his big brother's reign in pro wrestling. All of that sounds absolutely insane on paper, but somehow, Taker and Kane were skilled enough to make the bizarre concept work.

While they often feuded, Kane and The Undertaker have also had great success as a tag team. Known as the Brothers of Destruction, the team would win tag team gold in WWE on three separate occasions. Kane's other accolades in WWE include winning three World Championships and holding the record for cumulative Royal Rumble match eliminations at 46. While he only appears in a limited capacity these days, Kane won the 24/7 title during a special appearance in 2019.

Glenn Jacobs has found success outside of wrestling as well. He starred as serial killer Jacob Goodnight in the 2006 horror movie See No Evil and its 2014 sequel. More recently, he has switched his attention to politics, announcing a run for mayor in Knox County, Tennessee. Jacobs would go on to win the election in 2018 and currently serves as mayor.

Also coming into the WWE Hall of Fame for the Class of 2021 are Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff. More names will be announced in the coming days.