While fans have been speculating for years about who could take up the mantle of Wolverine after Hugh Jackman retired from the role, few expected 11-year-old Dafne Keen to become his successor. But as Laura/X-23, Keen won over fans and critics alike in Logan, as the daughter of Wolverine. Recently, the actress was asked if she would want to return to the role once the X-Men make their MCU debut, and Keen answered with a firm yes.

"Yes, definitely. 100 percent."

Logan saw Wolverine nearing his last days on Earth, an elderly, rusty version of the clawed badass he had once been. Left only with Professor Xavier from the original X-Men team, Wolverine spends his days driving a limo for cash and dreaming of escaping to live at sea.

Enter Laura, a mutant with claws coming out of her wrists, who is revealed to be Logan's daughter, and is as fiery as her father was in his younger days. Laura gives Wolverine a reason to care again, and he embarks on one last heroic adventure to get his daughter and her fellow refugees to safety.

The world of Logan rested on the shoulders of Laura and Logan, and the relationship that develops between them. In the past, Jackman had shared the one unexpected thing Dafne Keen had done during her audition that landed her the part.

"When [director James Mangold] came up [with] the character of Laura, and that the movie was in essence about family we were worried about finding the right fit. Until we met [Keen]. The first day we auditioned her ... she punched me in the arm so hard, I was literally bruised the next day. Hired."

For her part, Keen is grateful for the kindness and professionalism she got to experience on the sets of Logan, working alongside industry veterans like Jackman and Patrick Stewart.

"I guess that Hugh and Patrick really formed me as an actress. Just watching them on camera was amazing. They made me feel really comfortable on set. I had an amazing time, it never felt like working. I never wanted to leave set. They taught me so much, honestly, just... I don't even know what they taught me. It was so intensive that just watching them, I soaked everything they did up like a sponge. This doesn't have to do with acting, but I remember seeing how humble Hugh was with everyone really made me think, 'If I ever become famous or whatever I don't want it to get to my head and I want to be as humble and as grounded as Hugh.'"

Now that Disney has acquired the rights to the X-Men, it is only a matter of time until the mutant team makes its debut in the MCU. Instead of attempting the nigh-impossible task of having a new actor replace Jackman as the fan-favorite Wolverine, it would be quite reasonable to introduce the already popular character of Laura, played by Keen, as the next Wolverine. Who knows, we might even get to see the actress in the original Wolverine suit from that comics. This news first appeared on ComicBook.com.