Deadpool 2 took the time to introduce the X-Force to the big screen only to swiftly kill them off minutes later, though Terry Crews insists that Bedlam was only on life support. With that being said, Crews has revealed that he would love to come back as Bedlam for Deadpool 3, which will more than likely be the X-Force movie, according to Ryan Reynolds. Fans would love to see Crews return along with the rest of the group who were a part of one of the greatest trolls in cinematic history. If you haven't watched the sequel yet, be warned, there's a big SPOILER in this story.

In a new interview, Terry Crews says that Bedlam isn't dead. Unlike the rest of the X-Force, he isn't shown losing limbs or his head. The actor believes that Bedlam was just placed on life support, meaning he could come out and fight again. And Crews would love to come back and get the gang back together. He had this to say.

"You know what? Actually, if you look at the movie, I was on life support. They were trying to revive me, so you didn't see me get cut up or head cut off. There's always something. I would love to come back for Deadpool 3."

When asked if the trolling aspect of the X-Force in Deadpool 2 was always the plan, Terry Crews reveals that it was right from the start. The actor says that he even felt a little bad for getting fans so excited, only to bring them down with the deaths of all of the characters. However, it was unexpected and arguably one of the best aspects of the sequel. Crews explains.

"It was a troll from the beginning and it was horrible. I felt so bad, but it was for a good cause, you know what I mean? It really was the payoff that the movie needed."

As for whether or not Terry Crews and the rest of the team will be back for the X-Force movie, that isn't clear at this time. But, Wade Wilson does have the ability to go back in time, which could easily bring back all of the members after he miscalculated the wind and accidentally killed them all. Shatterstar actor Lewis Tan claims that his character will be back, so Crews could be withholding information as to not spoil any surprises down the line. It would be awesome to see the entire team back together for longer than 5 minutes.

Lewis Tan played Shatterstar, Terry Crews portrayed Bedlam, Bill Skarsgard played Zeitgeist, Rob Delaney played Peter, and Brad Pitt portrayed Vanisher in Deadpool 2 and fans, along with Crews, would love to see them all return in the X-Force movie. However, work hasn't really even started on the film yet. Director Drew Goddard will get to work on the movie by the end of this year after the promotional campaign for Bad Times at the El Royale. You can read more of the interview with Terry Crews at Vital Thrills.