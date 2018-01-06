Marvel fans took the news of Disney buying out a portion of Fox as a blessing and a curse at the same time. Several fans voiced their concerns that Disney would take the Deadpool franchise and gut it, or worse yet, cease to make any more movies starring the Merc with a Mouth. However, it has been confirmed that Drew Goddard is still attached to write and direct the X-Force movie, which features Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Josh Brolin's Cable. The movie is still in the early stages of development and it is unclear whether the movie will come out under the Fox banner or under the Marvel Cinematic Universe umbrella.

Discussing Film is reporting that Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods) is still very much attached to X-Force and that the movie is currently in development, which means that Goddard is still busy writing the script. It was reported back in September that Goddard was taking over the project from Jeff Wadlow and starting from scratch. X-Force will center on Deadpool and Cable leading a Black Ops force of mutants, but they're not just any mutants. These mutants are more "down and dirty" as well as far more ruthless than they normal X-Men. In other words, this is the perfect movie for Wade Wilson.

Drew Goddard will direct Bad Times at the El Royale with Chris Hemsworth and Jeff Bridges next, but he has reportedly already started a script for X-Force and is expected to jump on board directly following the release of Bad Times at the El Royale, which comes out on October 5th, 2018 up against Sony's Venom. It seems that Goddard will devote most of 2018 to Bad Times at the El Royale, so we're probably looking at a production start date for X-Force sometime in 2019, which means that the movie will more than likely come out in either late 2019 or early 2020.

Drew Goddard has been the name floating around to take over a superhero franchise for a long time now. The director/writer launched the Daredevil television series for Netflix and also wrote The Martian with the idea to direct, but handed the movie off to Ridley Scott so that he could focus on the Spider-Man spin-off Sinister Six, which was ultimately scrapped while Sony regrouped and put out Spider-Man: Homecoming instead. There should be some official news coming down soon as to the status of X-Force and when the production will start.

While some Marvel fans have been scared about some of their favorite franchises getting the Disney treatment, Disney head Bob Eiger has said that they are talking about possibly making an R-rated branch of movies for the Marvel brand. Disney would be silly not to do such a thing, especially since we've seen the explosive success of Deadpool and Logan, which have led to a new gritty type of comic book movies being made in the R-rated realm. In the meantime, Marvel fans can rest easy in knowing that the X-Force movie is still on track. You can check out the report confirming that Drew Goddard is still attached to X-Force courtesy of Discussing Film.