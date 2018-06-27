X-Force's director Drew Goddard has revealed that he will turn his focus to the ensemble Deadpool sequel by the end of the year. Goddard is currently working on the post-production of Bad Times At The El Royale, and claims that he will start working on X-Force after his current project releases in October.

Drew Goddard has an incredible track record in the industry, having directed Cabin in the Woods, in addition to writing movies like The Martian, Cloverfield, and World War Z. However, his most notable feat may be his work on the first two seasons of Daredevil, which he helped set the dark and incredibly in depth tone for. Based on his previous work, and the first looks we have so far for Bad Times At The El Royale, X-Force is in good hands.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Drew Goddard was asked when he would begin work on the Deadpool spin-off. Here is what he had to say.

"It's a good question. I've learned I'm very much a one-movie-at-a-time kind of guy, and they all know. It's the same studio, which is nice, so they can say, 'Okay, get [Bad Times At The El Royale] done,' and then once I get this movie done and get this into theaters we'll turn our attention that way."

While fans are certainly anxious to see X-Force hit theaters, it is probably for the best that Drew Goddard is waiting to finish Bad Times At The El Royale first, for the sake of both projects. X-Force needs to be good in order to keep the Deadpool franchise moving, and it probably won't end up that great if the director is preoccupied with a different movie during the early stages of the project. While it would be great to see X-Force hit theaters early, it will be worth the wait if it ends up being fantastic.

Fortunately, the fact that Drew Goddard is beginning work on X-Force by the end of the year is still great news, and may actually be sooner than some fans expected. As long as pre-production goes well for X-Force, it's likely that the movie could shoot as early as next year, making a 2020 release rather likely, if not late 2019.

X-Force is set to follow Deadpool's team of superheroes that formed at the end of Deadpool 2. If it's anything like the comics, as Deadpool 2 strongly hinted it would be, X-Force will be about Cable leading Deadpool and the rest of the heroes to stop the post-apocalyptic future from which he came. Currently, only the characters Deadpool, Cable, and Domino are slated to return, but hopefully we will see more characters show up when the movie actually releases.

Hopefully, we will get more reports on X-Force when Drew Goddard starts working on the movie come October. Regardless, Goddard's revelation to https://www.cinemablend.com/news/2441800/drew-goddard-updates-us-on-the-status-of-x-force|CinemaBlend is great news for every Deadpool fan who is anxious to see more of the hilarious anti-hero. Considering Drew Goddard's incredible track record, X-Force may end up being the best installment in the Deadpool franchise yet.