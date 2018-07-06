Deadpool 2 introduced a new elite squad, which the Merc with a Mouth dubbed the X-Force after complaining about the X-Men name not being all inclusive. However, due to a wind miscalculation, nearly all of the new team was wiped out, which has led to questions about whether or not the actors who portrayed the X-Force will return for the upcoming movie. Now, Lewis Tan, who played Shatterstar, says that we're going to see a lot more of his character when the X-Force movie hits theaters.

The absurdity of the introduction and then killing off of the X-Force was perfect for Deadpool 2, but it would seem like a bit of a waste to have all of those awesome characters killed off for good. Lewis Tan played Shatterstar, Terry Crews portrayed Bedlam, Bill Skarsgard played Zeitgeist, Rob Delaney played Peter, and Brad Pitt portrayed Vanisher. As for how the team can be resurrected, it can be traced back to Cable's time traveling device that Negasonic Teenage Warhead fixed for Wade Wilson. Tan explains.

"You're going to see more of my character in the X-Force film - that's what it's looking like. Thankfully, Deadpool went back and had a little time machine that he stole, so in the post-credits scene he brought back Peter, and it's assumed that we're all going to come back as well."

Earlier this year, Lewis Tan talked about the return of the original team for the X-Force movie as well. Tan says that the idea of the Deadpool spin-off was discussed before he had even signed on for Deadpool 2. However, the actor notes that nothing has been officially confirmed. Tan had this to say.

"The X-Force movie is happening. We talked about this before I signed on for Deadpool, but nothing is confirmed. And, I know that they rework the material up until the last minute, much like they did on Deadpool. So, I'm not exactly sure. But I don't see why they wouldn't have me, and Terry (Crews), and Bill (Skarsgard) back. And Rob assured me, it's just interesting. I think it's a cool dynamic, and hopefully Brad Pitt's available."

Lewis Tan brings up a good point about bringing the team back for the X-Force movie. They have already been introduced, so why not use them all? The Merc with a Mouth already brought back Rob Delaney's Peter character, so there's no reason why he can't resurrect the rest of the team as well. The only problem would have to be the use of the time traveling device. It would have to be lost or disposed of after bringing the X-Force back in an effort to keep things from getting too out of hand.

Deadpool 2 proved that pretty much anything is possible for the X-Force movie as well as anything else that Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson is attached to. But will we see the return of the original team that Wade and Weasel assembled? That remains to be seen, but Lewis Tan is confident that Shatterstar and the rest of the gang will be back to get in on the fun. Let's just hope they get more action this time around. Head over to Syfy Wire to read more about what Lewis Tan had to say about the X-Force movie.