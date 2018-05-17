20th Century Fox's Deadpool 2 hits theaters this weekend, which introduces a number of new characters that will make up the highly-anticipated X-Force movie. While promoting Deadpool 2, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick revealed they are looking forward to working with X-Force writer-director Drew Goddard, although the filmmaker is currently working on his new film Bad Times at the El Royale, arriving in theaters October 5. Here's what Rhett Reese had to say, when asked if they've been working with Goddard to map out everything for X-Force.

"Not yet because he's off making another movie. I think probably we will moving forward, but, but Drew's not finished with his new movie until the fall and then at that point he's going to clear the deck. Now, he has his own story he's come up with and he's beat it out in his head. I don't know if it's in full outline form yet, so he does have at least a rough plan, but at some point he'll put that to paper and I'm sure we'll discuss it because we're all part of the same universe. We all have to know what each other's doing and then he'll go off and write it and then I'll go off and direct it. So we're excited."

Since Drew Goddard is attached to both write and direct X-Force, it's possible that Reese and Wernick are attached as producers for X-Force, which makes sense, since they introduced many of the characters in their Deadpool 2 script. Unfortunately, Reese and Wernick wouldn't divulge any of the plot details for the X-Force story Drew Goddard is working on, but after Goddard is done with Bad Times at the El Royale, the filmmaker will seemingly be heading right back to work on X-Force.

20th Century Fox hasn't issued a production schedule or release date for X-Force yet, but if Deadpool 2 is as big a hit as expected, the studio may want to put this spin-off on the fast track. Ryan Reynolds has also hinted that there will actually not be a Deadpool 3, with the studio likely focusing on X-Force next, with Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) returning alongside Cable (Josh Brolin), Domino (Zazie Beetz), Bedlam (Terry Crews), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgard), Colossus (Stefan Kapcic) and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildenbrand).

Deadpool 2 has been tracking for a huge weekend, likely opening north of $150 million, which would break the original Deadpool's opening weekend record of $132.4 million, the biggest debut ever for an R-rated film. As for X-Force, depending on how long it takes Drew Goddard to hammer out a script, it's possible filming could take place next year, with a 2020 debut, but nothing has been set in stone for X-Force yet. After languishing in development for a number of years, though, with Jeff Wadlow (Kick-Ass 2) once working on the project, it seems X-Force will be happening in the near future. Rhett Reese revealed these details about Drew Goddard's X-Force story in an interview with Screen Rant.