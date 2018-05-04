T.J. Miller had a small part in the first Deadpool movie as Weasel and will reprise his role in Deadpool 2. However, a lot has happened since the production of Deadpool 2 started and finished, with Miller's name coming up in the headlines for misbehavior. First, the comedian was accused of sexual assault from an incident that occurred back in 2001 and just last month, it was reported that Miller called in a fake bomb threat while aboard an Amtrak train from Washington D.C. to New York. In a new interview, Ryan Reynolds has revealed that T.J. Miller will not be involved in the upcoming X-Force movie.

It isn't clear if T.J. Miller's actions were the reasoning behind him not getting invited to portray Weasel in X-Force, or if it had already been predetermined. In a new interview with the New York Times, Ryan Reynolds chose not to comment on Miller's legal woes, but did confirm that he will not be a part of the upcoming X-Force. There were calls to remove Miller from Deadpool 2, which hits theaters in less than two weeks, but he has been seen in promotional material for the highly anticipated sequel.

It also isn't clear if the producers ended up cutting out some of T.J. Miller's scenes from Deadpool 2 after the recent allegations against him, but there was a public outcry for him to be removed from the film completely. Though, it seems unlikely since the comedian has been featured in some of the most recent TV spots for Deadpool 2. However, Miller only had a tiny part in the original movie, so it's believed that it would have been equally as small this time around.

T.J. Miller left HBO's hit show Silicon Valley late last year to focus on his comedy career as well as star in movies. The cast and crew have recently come out to say that he wasn't exactly the easiest person to work with, insinuating that substance abuse was a factor that led to his erratic behavior. Miller has played down those rumors, but they get easier to believe when the comedian is arrested for being heavily intoxicated on a train and calling in a bomb threat.

Ryan Reynolds recently spoke about the possibility of Deadpool 3 and stated that he can't see it happening. Instead, he says that the X-Force movies will be what's next for the Merc with a Mouth and his new crew of mutants that he has put together. The project has been in development hell for years but is finally officially taking off this fall. One of the persons who will not be joining in on that fight is T.J. Miller, who might be finished working with Fox and Marvel for a spell. You can read more of the lengthy interview with Ryan Reynolds, where he discusses Deadpool 2 in-depth, over at The New York Times.