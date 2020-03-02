Whether or not we will ever see the X-Force make it to the big screen remains to be seen, especially now that Disney is in charge of the property. But Fox was trying to bring the mutant team to theaters for a long time before the merger with the Mouse House last year. Now, original director Jeff Wadlow reveals his plans for what would have been an X-Force trilogy.

Jeff Wadlow most recently directed Blumhouse's Fantasy Island and has been making the rounds to promote that. Back in 2013, long before Deadpool came out, and long before Deadpool 2 introduced us to Cable and the X-Force, Wadlow had been contracted by Fox to write and direct a take on the property. During a recent interview, the filmmaker opened up a bit about what his version would have looked like. Here's what he had to say.

"What I can share about my take on the property (as it's not really relevant anymore since Deadpool 2 introduced Cable, and I wrote X-Force before Deadpool 1 even came out), is that it asked if X-Men was about mutants who get to go to private school with Wolverine and Professor X, and have the Blackbird swooping down to pick them up, what about the mutants that have to go to public school? What about the ones who don't have the benefactor looking out for them, and what about the kids who have to figure it out on their own? We then would have introduced that darker, more militant mentor in the form of Cable."

Fox had been looking to expand the X-Men franchise with various spin-offs before the company was sold to Disney. The New Mutants, which is still hitting theaters next month, was another example of trying to branch out from the main series. Speaking further, Jeff Wadlow explained that he had a three-movie arc mapped out, which would have, at first, drawn a lot of inspiration from Rob Liefeld's 90s version of the team.

"I plotted out this three movie arc that took X-Force from what it was in the 90s with Rob Liefeld with a band of kids fighting for what they believe in, and then by the third film, the group would have grown and changed and lost and picked up some new members, and basically turned into Rick Remender's version of the X-Force in the early 2000s. That was a much darker hit squad and black ops team who had lost their way over the course of the three films. They're plans which never came to fruition, but I'm super grateful to have had the opportunity to have just written the script."

Cable, as portrayed by Josh Brolin, entered the fold in 2018's Deadpool 2. Zazie Beetz also played Domino and the idea was for Fox to use it as a springboard for an X-Force spin-off. Drew Goddard (Bad Times at the El Royale) was on board to helm the new version. However, following the Disney/Fox merger last year, the project is most likely dead in the water.

While most of Fox's slate was axed by Disney, Deadpool 3 is still in development, with Ryan Reynolds set to return as Wade Wilson. The rest of the X-Men will be rebooted within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which could make it tricky to move forward with the X-Force as had been planned. This news comes to us via ComicBookMovie.com.