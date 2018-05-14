In just a few short days, Deadpool 2 will hit the big screen, which will introduce a new "super-duper team" that will be ultimately known as X-Force, and now we have an update on the X-Force movie. These characters that make up the X-Force team who are introduced in Deadpool 2 include Bedlam (Terry Crews), Domino (Zazie Beetz), Zetigeist (Bill Skarsgard), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Colossus (Stefan Kapcic), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildenbrand) and an unspecified character played by Shioli Kutsuna, who may be Surge, and Peter (Rob Delaney). The X-Force movie is said to be coming up after Deadpool 2, but when asked about this new spin-off, Ryan Reynolds revealed that it may be still a ways away, since there isn't even a script in place yet.

"There's a storyline that everyone's happy with, but there isn't a script yet. That's yet to come."

Earlier this month, Ryan Reynolds indicated in another interview that there may not be a third Deadpool movie, a sentiment which mirrors a line from the Deadpool 2 trailer where Wade Wilson and Weasel (T.J. Miller) joke about not needing to make a third movie. Instead, there will be an X-Force movie, which will also bring back Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Josh Brolin as Cable, but Reynolds also recently confirmed that T.J. Miller will not be back as Weasel. Drew Goddard has been attached to write and direct the X-Force movie since September, with Reynolds revealing in this new interview that he is really looking forward to working with Drew Goddard.

"I just wanna work with Drew. I mean, I love him and he has such an interesting take on where he wants to take that world. I see it being a real ensemble on a lot of levels just because I think it's interesting for Deadpool to kinda function in the way he does in his own universe. You always get to sort of find some way to position him as the underdog or take everything away from him, but for him to function in an ensemble (in X-Force) is a lot of fun. I think there's a real opportunity to not burden the narrative by shattering Wade's life, so then at the beginning our movie you get to have him just be part of the team, which is obviously a very challenging prospect for someone like Wade Wilson. So, I'm really excited about that. I'm excited about a couple new characters that we're talking about. And I'm really especially excited to work with Drew. He's just amazing."

We also reported in January that the impending Disney/Fox merger will have no impact on the development and/or production of the X-Force movie, which was reiterated by Reynolds in his interview with Collider, where he stated that, to the best of his knowledge, it's been "business as usual" at 20th Century Fox since the merger was announced in December. He also had some interesting comments about the potential MPAA rating of X-Force, which he assumed would be an R-rated movie, but nothing is set in stone yet.

"It's all story first. I don't think anybody's thinking about the rating. I mean, my sort of wild guess would be that it would be an R-rated movie, but again, right now we're just assembling the troops to figure out what story we would tell. And it's a ways away from shooting still, and I don't even have an idea as to the exact date. But yeah, we'll see. Story first though."

Since Disney doesn't make R-rated movies, many fans had expressed concern over the Disney/Fox merger, in that it may turn X-Force and other future Deadpool sequels or spin-offs to be PG-13, but we're still a long way from those decisions being made. There is no official release date for X-Force yet, but hopefully the studio reveals more after Deadpool 2 hits theaters. You can head over to Collider for their full interview with Ryan Reynolds.