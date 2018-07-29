Josh Brolin's Cable and Zazie Beetz's Domino were both introduced to the X-Force in Deadpool 2 along with some other pretty unlucky characters. Cable and Domino will be back with the Merc with a Mouth in the upcoming X-Force movie, which is currently in development. Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld attended San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and he was asked about the project. While he couldn't say much, Liefeld may have actually revealed a lot more than anyone was expecting, stating that Brolin will be cast in two roles, one of which will obviously be Cable and the other a famous villain connected to the character.

Before Deadpool 2 hit theaters, comic book fans were speculating as to whether or not Stryfe was going to make an appearance since Josh Brolin was playing Cable. And while the aforementioned character did not show up in the Deadpool sequel, it looks like he will be making an appearance in the X-Force movie, according to Rob Liefeld, who let the cat out of the bag at Comic-Con. When asked if Stryfe was going to show up in the film, Liefeld implied pretty heavily that the villain will be there. He had this to say.

"Well, do you really hire Josh Brolin if you don't want him to play both roles? We are perfectly assembled for an X-Force movie. And how do you not scratch that Stryfe itch, right?"

Rob Liefeld all but guarantees that Stryfe will be one of the villains in the X-Force movie and that Josh Brolin will be playing him. The character is a genetic clone of Cable, who first showed up in New Mutants #100, which was released in April of 1991. Stryfe leads The Mutant Liberation Front and was twisted to the dark side after he was kidnapped by Apocalypse when he was a child. Stryfe has followed his genetic clone through time and is a constant nuisance as well as the most dangerous foe in Cable's life.

To see Josh Brolin pull off the two roles would be deeply satisfying for comic-book fans who have been looking forward to seeing Stryfe on the big screen since Cable was first announced. Though Brolin wishes that he could have pulled off a better performance in Deadpool 2, many were happy with it and he promises that it will be better for the X-Force movie. We all know that Brolin can play a good comic book villain, thanks to his Thanos role in Infinity War, so pulling double duty should be pretty exciting to watch.

X-Force is in the development stage at the moment, with writing expecting to begin towards the end of this year when director Drew Goddard finishes his promotional tour for Bad Times at the El Royale. A lot of things can change between now and then, so it isn't officially confirmed that Stryfe will show up in the film, even though Rob Liefeld makes it seem that way. In the end, we're all just going to have to wait and see. You can head over to Nerdist to read more about the possibility of Stryfe appearing in X-Force.