X-Force is going to be just as crazy as Deadpool 2, according to Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Drew Godard will start work on the X-Force movie when he is finished with his current project, Bad Times at the El Royale, which hits theaters on October 5th. Ryan Reynolds has indicated that the storyline for the movie has been fleshed out, but there is still not a script because of Godard's previous engagement. However, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are looking forward to working with Drew Godard to make an R-rated "raunchier X-Men movie."

Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were recently asked about the tone of X-Force and about how it will compare to the standalone Deadpool movies. Reese stated that he doesn't think that the ensemble film will have any trouble getting an R-rating. He also hopes that it will push the boundaries past the Deadpool series. He had this to say.

"I think the fun part of X-Force is they're much more morally flexible than the X-Men. They can get their hands dirty a little bit. There's more grey area. It'll be raunchier, it'll be rated R, I'm sure. We'll get to see an ensemble movie that's pushed, hopefully, as far as the Deadpool individual movie was pushed."

The "flexibility" that Rhett Reese speaks of is clearly evident in Deadpool 2. Ryan Reynolds and company probably didn't even think of boundaries while they were writing and filming the movie, which will more than likely spill into Drew Godard's X-Force. There's an element of pushing the envelope while still telling an intriguing story with plot twists that keeps the Merc with a Mouth breaking box office records, so there's no reason why that won't be the same case with X-Force.

Drew Godard's Bad Times at the El Royale will probably start up the promotional campaign in mid-September, which means that work on the script for X-Force could start up before the end of the year. Ryan Reynolds recently said that he loves Godard and that he can't wait to see what they come up with for X-Force. Reynolds has also recently said that he can't see doing a Deadpool 3, and that X-Force will be that third installment instead.

Rhett Reese had stated in the past that he wants X-Force to delve further into Cable's backstory, which will certainly have to get pretty gritty, and could earn an R-rating alone, without any input from Deadpool. While we wait for more news on the X-Force movie, Deadpool 2 is now in theaters, breaking R-rated box office numbers and shattering its own previous record, so head into theaters to check it out if you haven't already. The foundation for X-Force has been laid out in Deadpool 2 and it's a pretty hilarious and intense ride. You can check out the original interview with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick at CBR.