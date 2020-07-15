The original X-Men movie came out in 2000, at a time when superhero films were considered box office duds. The approach to the film by the cast and crew was to bring the colorful superhero mutant team out of the pages of the comics into something approximating the real world. That meant no flashy costumes or cosmic adventures, but a down-to-earth story about a group of outsiders trying to be accepted in society.

The film featured actor Bruce Davison in the role of Senator Robert Kelly, who is in favor of passing anti-mutant legislation in congress before Magneto transforms him into a mutant himself. In an interview with Inverse, Davison stated that their grounded approach to the story allowed the movie to stand the test of time as a true classic of its genre.

"X-Men was like nothing I'd read or seen before. And it was all about the characters. It was all about mutants living in the world. It wasn't the first, but it followed the genre, which has now sort of gobbled everything up. Now I guess that era is ending too."

"Something that alters your perceptions and suddenly changes the way you look at things. The first X-Men did that. I found the characters all complex and interesting. They were a mystery at the time. We didn't quite know them, but we knew that they were struggling and they were trying to do something and there was this great conflict beginning to brew."

Disney is gearing up to reboot the X-Men as part of the MCU, but Davison admits he does not find the idea of a fresh take on familiar characters all that compelling.

"I'm not really interested in what Disney does to refresh the X-Men. They're just rebranding another story. Come up with a new thought, a new idea, a new character. Stan Lee did it all the time. Go find the Stan Lees in the world and see what they come up with. And then build it all on that."

When asked if he would consider reprising his role as Kelly in the reboot, Davison was enthusiastic but skeptical of the possibility.

"I'd drop dead, I'd be so shocked. I'd be more than happy to do anything that had to do with that, but I certainly ain't holding my breath."

The superhero movie landscape has changed a lot since the days of the first X-Men film. Nowadays, comic book movies are encouraged to actively embrace the flashy and colorful aesthetic of the comic panels that gave birth to them. It will be interesting to see how Disney plans to bring the mutant superteam into present times.

No matter how successful the reboot might or might not be, fans will at least be glad to see the new live-action X-Men wearing comic-accurate costumes instead of the nondescript black leotard ensemble from the films that Davison worked on. This story originated at Inverse.com.