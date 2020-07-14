X-Men turns 20 today and Hugh Jackman has taken some time to celebrate. It may be hard to believe, but the original live-action movie featuring Marvel's iconic mutants came out two decades ago. Jackman, in honor of the occasion, has shared a new lighthearted video from the set with the actor duking it out against a Wolverine toy.

So here’s the thing. When the studio called and asked if I could get in shape to play #Wolverine in 3 weeks. I might have over promised! But wouldn’t you have too? Happy 20th Anniversary X-Men Universe. #Xmen #20 pic.twitter.com/bwQJnmyZBI — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 14, 2020

Hugh Jackman took to Twitter to share the video. It sees him on set, shirtless, gearing up for filming. Someone who is also holding a camera comes up with a Wolverine toy that has arms that move, jabbing his signature claws. Jackman then proceeds to fight the toy, having a bit of fun behind the scenes. Jackman provided a caption with the video recounting the overzealous promise he made to land the role that changed his career. Here's what he had to say.

"So here's the thing. When the studio called and asked if I could get in shape to play #Wolverine in 3 weeks. I might have over promised! But wouldn't you have too? Happy 20th Anniversary X-Men Universe."

Before X-Men, Hugh Jackman was a working actor, but certainly not a household name. Wolverine was a hugely popular character in the pages of Marvel Comics but, at that time, comic book movies weren't what they are today. It wasn't quite the same as it would be for an actor to land a comparably major role in a superhero movie today. These adaptations weren't, generally speaking, taken all that seriously before 2000. Blade had helped amend that for Marvel a couple of years earlier, but it was X-Men that truly helped change the shape of that conversation in the mainstream. It also gave Jackman the role of a lifetime.

Wolverine would go on to appear in a series of sequels and spin-offs in the ensuing years, with Hugh Jackman playing the role for nearly two decades. The actor hung up the claws for good following 2017's Logan. Directed by James Mangold, the movie took the franchise into R-rated territory and went on to earn an Oscar nomination. It put an impressive cap on one of the all-time great runs by any actor in a role. But that all started 20 years ago when Fox rolled the dice on Marvel's mutants. That paid off in a big way, paving the way for a franchise that grossed more than $6 billion at the global box office.

But all good things must come to an end. Disney purchased most of Fox last year in a massive deal that included the X-Men and Fantastic Four screen rights. That means Marvel Studios is now in control of the characters, who will be rebooted within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While few specific details have been revealed, it does mean, in the not-too-distant future, we will have to accept a new actor as Wolverine. That will undoubtedly be difficult. Be sure to check out the video from Hugh Jackman's Twitter.