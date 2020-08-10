The X-Men have been a pop culture staple for decades, much before the first live-action X-Men came out in 2000. In those decades, the roster of the mutant superhero team has seen many changes and evolutions, and every fan has a set of favorite heroes that they want to see on the team. Comic book artist Gail Simone recently started trending #My5XMen, asking fans to weigh in with their dream 5-member X-Men team.

"Okay, I have a SECOND question of the day, THIS IS UNPRECEDENTED. ;) There's a lot of mutants. You get to pick FIVE mutants to be the X-men for your dream comic. They can be from any era. Who do you pick? Xavier is a freebie, so 5 others. Please use hashtag #My5XMen."

It did not take long for fans to start putting forward suggestions for what the ideal 5-member X-Men lineup would look like. Filmmaker James Gunn may be working on the Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy movies, but that did not stop him from wanting to see the extra-dimensional being known as Doop on the X-Men team.

"Does Doop count? Cuz if so it's Doop, Fantomex, Kitty Pryde, Storm, and Wolverine. If Doop doesn't count I'm not sure I want to play this game. @GailSimone @AllredMD #My5XMen."

Surprisingly, Wolverine was missing from a lot of the fan-favorite lineups, possibly indicating that the X-Men fandom has had enough of the clawed mutant hogging all the limelight in the franchise's storylines, and now want to see other characters take the stage.

Conversely, Storm showed up many lineups, in keeping with her reputation as one of the most powerful mutants in Marvel Comics, who has unfortunately not gotten the respect she deserves in the movies.

Then there were the fans who wanted Magneto to finally put his animosity aside and join the X-Men as their newest and most powerful member, although that would result in a lot of awkward conservations between Magneto and the other X-Men whose allies he has tortured/killed over the years.

Sadly, Cyclops was not able to find many takers, once again confirming that the guy who the writers keep setting up as the team's leader is still not on too many lists of favorite X-Men. Cyclop's love interests, on the other hand, namely Jean Grey and Emma Frost, proved a popular choice among female fans who want to see the roster benefit from some girl power.

It is likely that the showrunners over at the MCU are paying attention to the hashtag, and fan replies, considering Disney is getting ready to reboot the live-action X-Men team as a new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Mouse Empire will be looking to set their X-Men apart from the ones that audiences have gotten to know over the past two decades, and that could very well mean making some unexpected changes to the team's traditional lineup.

