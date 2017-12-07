There's not a whole lot of information about the upcoming 2018 release of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, but we now have our first sneak peek and it looks pretty awesome. Dark Phoenix will hit theaters on November 2nd, 2018, and will have Simon Kinberg at the helm. This will be his second time writing within the iconic storyline, as his first try was in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. Though he wrote the screenplay for Last Stand, he did not direct it, so this will be the director's debut in the storyline and it's something that he holds close to his heart. Sophie Turner is featured on the cover of the new Entertainment Weekly and it's our first look at Jean Gray's turn to the dark side.

The famous comic book arc of Jean Gray going dark was dabbled with in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand with Famke Janssen as Jean Grey, but the soft reboot of First Class has allowed the X-Men universe to have another go at the acclaimed X-Men storyline, with the new Jean, played by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner who is on fire on the cover of the new Entertainment Weekly. It had long been rumored that the movie would have some of its storyline in outer space and that has been proven to be true by the new feature.

Dark Phoenix takes place in 1992, which is 10 years after the events of X-Men: Apocalypse and sees the X-Men as celebrities. The team will consist of Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee), and Quicksilver (Evan Peters), with Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) again leading the team. The group finds itself looked upon as heroes for a change, but that is starting to affect Xavier in a negative way. Director Simon Kinberg hints that pride and the pushing of the X-Men to be better are getting the best of Xavier, which prompts him to send the team on a space rescue mission, paving the way for a solar flare to hit the X-Jet and awakening the described power-hungry Phoenix within Jean when she tries to save the team.

Simon Kinberg notes that the post-production for Dark Phoenix has been quite intense and taken over a year to get right, to properly get the look of Sophie Turner's Jean Gray. The director/writer had this to say regarding the post-production process.

"I wanted the post time to deliver on the nuance of the visual effects, not just the scale of them. That takes time."

The first pictures from the movie certainly look like a lot of time and care went into the production process and the crew still has a little less than a year to keep tinkering. In addition to the beauty of the visual effects, James McAvoy has called Dark Phoenix, "the most emotional X-Men we've done and the most pathos-driven," which makes for an interesting balance and may ease the minds of fans who worry about tackling the Dark Phoenix on the big screen.

This is pretty exciting news for X-Men fans and should be reassuring on some levels since the X-Men: Apocalypse was so poorly received. Simon Kinberg was heartbroken with the way the last movie came out and is destined to not have his vision torn from him again. Adding to the exciting prospects is that director Brian Singer is not involved this time around. Singer's projects have been known to be a bit chaotic, which was definitely not the case this time around. Go check out the first look at X-Men: Dark Phoenix courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

Our FIRST look at Jean Grey as the #DarkPhoenixpic.twitter.com/fthTm9lBB8 — 🎥Alfred Murphy🎞 (@AlfredMurphy5) December 7, 2017