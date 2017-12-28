It looks like Magneto isn't going to be having his best day in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The future of the X-Men franchise is a bit uncertain, given the recent Disney purchase of Fox. But X-Men: Dark Phoenix is definitely coming out and is set to hit theaters on November 11. The movie will hopefully manage to make up for the disaster that was X-Men: The Last Stand. Now, a brand new image of Michael Fassbender's Magneto in Dark Phoenix, in addition to some new plot details, have been revealed.

The image was released without a lot of context, but we see Magneto laying on a dark, cracked and broken landscape. He's also seen better days, looking rather beat up. There are several figures standing around him with guns and flashlights. Are the mutants going to be hunted like dogs by humans in X-Men: Dark Phoenix? Did Magneto do something to warrant having men with guns following him? It's tough to say, but he's clearly at a disadvantage here.

It's also been revealed that X-Men: Dark Phoenix is set in 1992, roughly a decade after the events of X-Men: Apocalypse. That means we further have to ignore the fact that this cast has hardly aged in decades, since X-Men: First Class took place in the 60s. The movie finds the X-Men dealing with being heroes, which fuels Charles Xavier's ego, once again played by James McAvoy. As a result, the team is sent on more dangerous missions, including one to space. That particular moment ends with Jean Grey "going to some very dark places." Here's what Sophie Turner had to say about her character in the movie.

"It's about duality...darkness and light, this sense of her being a completely other person and struggling with that..."

Cyclops (Tye Sheridan), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-Mcphee), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Psylocke (Olivia Munn) and Quicksilver (Evan Peters) are also returning. Jessica Chastain is playing the main villain, who's been described as a shape-shifting alien. Simon Kinberg, who's been writing and producing the X-Men movies for years, makes his directorial debut with X-Men: Dark Phoenix. And, given the implications of the Disney/Fox deal, this very well could be the last X-Men movie we see before a reboot within the confines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It's also interesting that 1992 just so happens to be the year that X-Men: The Animated Series came out. Does that mean we're going to see some hints of imagery from the beloved series creep into X-Men: Dark Phoenix? That's pure, wishful thinking, but it's awfully coincidental. No matter what, it's been made pretty clear that this is going to be a rather dark movie and, in all likelihood, is going to feature the death of at least one major character. Be sure to check out the new image of Magneto, courtesy of Empire Magazine, for yourself below.