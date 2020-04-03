Disney+ has introduced the classic X-Men cartoon series avatars. The iconic TV series came out in the early 1990s and is what a lot of fans still think of when they think of the comic book characters. The series can be seen on the streaming service, but these new avatars have some believing that a new animated series could be on the way. While that has not been officially confirmed, we do know that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will be bringing the characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point.

X-Men characters Cyclops, Wolverine, Rogue, Storm, Beast, Gambit, Jubilee, Jean Grey, Professor X, and Magneto can all be chosen as an avatar on Disney+. They all look like they did in the original animated series with a modern update, though Storm has a mohawk and Gambit does not have a cowl. Other than that, these are a nice addition to the avatars that Disney already had in place, which includes their original characters, Pixar characters, Star Wars, and more.

With the sudden addition of the classic X-Men characters, many fans are wondering why Disney+ chose to do it now. While it might not really mean much in terms of the future, it could prove that a lot of people are streaming the 90s series on the platform. While many were excited about what the Disney/Fox deal would do for the MCU and the big screen side of things, others were happy at the chance to see the original cartoon series again. The new avatars are not in the Marvel section of Disney+. Instead, they're in their own X-Men category.

Marvel fans have been waiting a long time to see the Fox properties all under the same MCU umbrella. Now that it's a reality, it's really only a matter of time before the X-Men and others end up being incorporated on the big screen. However, people are going to have to wait a decent amount of time before the characters get their MCU makeover. The MCU's Phase 4 will start when Black Widow is released, which should be at some point this year. The movie was originally supposed to hit theaters on May 1st, but has since been delayed indefinitely.

Disney+ and other streaming services are seeing an uptick in viewership due to everybody staying indoors. With the addition of the X-Men avatars, maybe Disney will introduce the Fox movies to the North American service. That would also be a pretty big deal for fans who have been waiting for that since November 2019 when the streaming platform launched. Regardless, Marvel fans can head over to their Disney+ profiles and give them an animated Marvel makeover right now. If you need to sign up, go visit the official Disney+ app site to sign up and enjoy a 7-day free trial to get a feel for things.

