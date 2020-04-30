Bryan Singer is one of the filmmakers credited with kick starting the modern era of superhero movies, thanks to his work on the original two X-Men movies at the start of the new millennium. However, the director's more recent outings within the franchise were not as well-received, particularly X-Men: Apocalypse.

In a recent interview, Olivia Munn, who played Psylocke in the film, discussed Singer's strange behavior while filming the movie.

"When we shot X-Men, I never shot a huge movie like that before. I didn't know what was right or wrong, but I did know that it seems strange that Bryan Singer could check out and say he had a thyroid issue. Instead of going to a doctor in Montreal, which is a very high-level, working city, he said he had to go to L.A. And he was gone for about 10 days is my recollection. And he said, "Continue. Keep filming." We'd be on set, I remember there's a big scene that we'd have, and we'd come back from lunch and then one of Bryan's assistants would come up and show us a cell phone with a text message on it."

"And he texted the actors, "Hey guys. I'm busy right now. But just go ahead and start filming without me." And we'd be like, "OK." And I never thought any of it was normal, but I didn't realize that other people also thought it wasn't normal. And the other people who thought it wasn't normal would be people at high levels, people who make decisions on whether to hire this person. Come to find out it is really strange and it wasn't OK. But this person is allowed to continue to go on. Fox still gives him Bohemian Rhapsody, and then we all know what happened."

It seems that Singer had other things on his mind at the time when he was supposed to be focussing on directing Apocalypse, and the movie suffered as a result. The plot was criticized for being muddled, with new characters getting poorly introduced and many fans feeling the iconic comic book character of the villain Apocalypse was underutilized.

Other actors who worked on the film have also spoken poorly of the experience, with Sophie Turner, who played Jean Grey, describing her time with Singer as 'not pleasant', and Oscar Isaac, who played Apocalypse, having unpleasant memories of the rubber suit and makeup he had to wear for the part.

With the series of sexual misconduct accusations leveled against Singer over the past few years, it is unlikely that he will be returning to the mutant franchise any time soon. The cinematic universe he helped kickstart for the X-Men is also at an end, with the rights to the property now in Disney's hands. The characters are gearing up to become a part of the larger MCU, where hopefully they will have a better time reinventing themselves into a more current incarnation of the superhero team. This news first appeared in Variety