After The Boys star Aya Cash expressed her interest in playing Jean Grey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some awesome new fan art has been drawn up imagining how she might appear in the role. Very well known for her role as the villainous Stormfront in the popular Amazon series, Cash was asked in an interview if there were any other superhero characters she'd be interested in playing.

"I grew up on X-Men. So, in my fantasy world, I'd be in that universe, the Phoenix Rising," Cash explained to ScreenGeek. "I would have loved to be a part of the X-Men world. And if there's another opportunity - X-Men Geriatrics - they can come to me whenever."

Intrigued by the possibility, digital artist ApexForm got to work on a new piece of fan art teasing Cash as Jean Grey. "I love her on the boys and I think she has the look and acting chops to pull off jean grey as well as Dark Phoenix," the artist notes in the caption. A peek at the fan art makes it even easier to imagine Cash in the role, and you can judge that for yourself below.

Aside from Jean Grey, Aya Cash name dropped a couple of other options for her with a potential MCU debut. She specifically names Beast as her "favorite character in all of the X-Men universe," and while she might be up for playing a gender-swapped version of the furry blue superhero, she'd be leery because the fans would "kill" her. Cash also names Rogue as another X-Men character she'd be up for portraying. It would certainly be interesting to see fan art drawn up of Cash in these roles as well.

In any case, a lot of people are talking about Cash right now, as the actress stood out as one of the most entertaining performers in the second season of The Boys. As it turns out, Stormfront was the very first artificially-created superhero, constructed in a lab by Vought many decades ago. She was also revealed to be a literal Nazi, shown in photographs chumming it up with Adolph Hitler himself. Because Cash was so good in the role, she helped make Stormfront a character that fans really loved to hate. Despite how we last saw her in the season 2 finale, showrunner Eric Kripke says that Stormfront is still alive, and chances are, she'll be back in some fashion in season 3.

As for the X-Men in the MCU, it remains unclear when their inevitable introduction will occur. Previously, the X-Men movie rights were held by 20th Century Fox, but they have since reverted to Disney after the former's acquisition of the latter. Marvel head Kevin Fiege has confirmed that there are early plans to bring Wolverine and his buddies into the MCU at some point, but exactly when they'll appear remains a mystery. No names have yet been attached to the new cast, but with at least three characters Cash would be up for playing, let's hope she can be involved in some way or another. The Cash as Jean Grey fan art comes to us from ApexForm on Instagram.