Who has two katana swords and a frantic desire to be included in the X-Men universe? Deadpool, that's who! A recent cast reunion took place of actors from various X-Men movies over the years to "Celebrate the heroic acts of healthcare and other essential workers and everyday superheroes during Global Goal: Unite for Our Future on June 27." The video chat party was soon crashed by Ryan Reynolds hoping to claim X-Men membership on the strength of his appearance in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

The video starts with Hugh Jackman sharing the screen with Famke Janssen, Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellan, reminiscing about their time spent together making the X-Men movies. Soon Ryan Reynolds joins the party, bringing with him Sophie Turner and James McAvoy to greet the OG X-Men.

The participants start leaving the chat one by one, in the end leaving Reynolds alone with Hugh Jackman. That is when Reynolds reveals his secret trump card to turn the chat into a proper X-Men Origins: Wolverine reunion when Liev Schreiber also joins the chat, leaving Jackman shaking his head in disbelief.

While the Deadpool from the comics and movies frequently looks down on and mocks the X-Men for being self-righteous goody-two-shoes, Reynolds has never been shy about his love for the mutant superteam. For years now, the actor has been badgering Jackman in private and on social media to strap on the claws one last time for a Deadpool/Wolverine team-up movie.

While Hugh Jackman refuses to play ball, James McAvoy's version of the X-Men had a brief appearance in Deadpool 2 when Wade is shown living in Xavier's mansion. Wolverine also made an appearance of sorts, by reusing footage from X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Reynolds' dream of becoming a proper member of the X-Men might finally come to fruition, now that Deadpool has joined the larger MCU alongside the X-Men. A new cast of actors will be portraying the new mutant superhero team, while Reynolds will continue to play the Merc' with the Mouth. It is quite likely that Marvel showrunners will want to include the immensely popular Deadpool in the next X-Men movie to give a boost to the rebooted franchise. Although there have been hints that Disney is having difficulty adapting Deadpool's R-rated sensibilities to the PG-13 landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For now, even though Reynolds' wish of working with Jackman on an X-Men movie has come to naught, the two actors are keeping busy with their respective careers. Reynolds will next be seen in the action-comedy Free Guy, where he plays the role of a computer NPC that achieves sentience and sets out to wreak havoc across a GTA-style landscape.

Meanwhile, Jackman is fresh off a critically acclaimed lead role in Bad Education. He will next be seen in the sci-fi film Reminiscence, alongside Rebecca Ferguson, where the two embark on a journey across post-apocalyptic Miami in search of memories of the past to unlock secrets from the present.