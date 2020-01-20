Could Patrick Stewart come back as Charles Xavier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The actor revealed that he recently sat down with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to discuss the MCU, X-Men and Charles Xavier. Marvel fans have wondered for a long time now how the Fox properties will be handled at Disney, and that still remains to be one huge question.

We know that X-Men and Fantastic Four are on the way, but what are they going to look like? Are they bringing back any familiar faces? Patrick Stewart had this to say.

"I met with Kevin Feige a couple of months ago and we had long, long conversations. And there have been moves and suggestions, which include Charles Xavier."

Patrick Stewart talking to Kevin Feige is immediately going to have MCU fans speculating about his return as Charles Xavier. However, Stewart knows this and put an end to the speculation before it could even begin. Long story short: Stewart won't be returning as Charles Xavier in the MCU for a very good reason. The actor explains.

"Here's the problem... If we had not made Logan, then yes, I would probably be ready to get into that wheelchair one more time and be Charles Xavier. But Logan changed all that."

Logan changed a lot for the Fox Marvel properties. It marked the end of an era and Patrick Stewart knew it while watching the movie with Hugh Jackman in public for the first time. Both Jackman and Stewart had played these characters for so long that it had become a part of them, though they didn't realize how much so until after it was all over. Read what Stewart had to say below.

"Here's a tiny anecdote. The first time that Hugh [Jackman] and I saw the film in public was at the Berlin Film Festival, which is where the movie premiered. Shortly after Xavier's death scene, I found myself getting very emotional but I had to keep a hold of myself because we were sitting in the middle of this cinema. And then I saw Hugh's hand come up to his eye and wipe away a tear. I thought, 'Dammit, the bugger's crying. Oh, let it out Patrick.'"

While watching Logan on screen together for the first time, Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman shared a moment. Those characters were very important to them and so were the real-life relationships that they built, so it was hard to say goodbye and that makes sense. But, that appears to be it for both actors moving forward. Stewart had this to say about watching the final minutes of Logan.

"Hugh took my hand, and we held hands with the last seven or eight minutes of the film because there was so many things we were upset about. We were moved by the story. We were moved by one another. We were moved by the movie. But we also both made the decision that we were saying goodbye to our characters as well. In that sense, it was not just the deaths of those two men in the franchise, but it was also goodbye to our part in them as well."

While it might come as bad news for some Marvel fans, it was never really expected that we'd see Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman in the MCU. That doesn't mean we won't see some cameos at some point down the line, but it appears that there won't be any major storylines for their versions of the characters with Marvel Studios. The interview with Stewart was originally conducted by Digital Spy.