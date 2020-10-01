Despite being the original comic book cinematic universe juggernaut before the MCU ever came on to the scene, Fox's X-Men series of movies has had a tough time in the last few years, ending in its ignominious and abrupt demise after X-Men: Dark Pheonix. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Tye Sheridan, who played Cyclops in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Pheonix, expressed his willingness to revisit the role in future movies.

"I think it depends a lot on the circumstances and the situation, who's involved, and, but of course, I think that the X-Men stands for something that's really meaningful, you know? And, it's about, you know, it's largely about a group of people who haven't been accepted by society and I think that that still has a lot of resonance in our culture today, in society today and that was, for me, I think that's why we all love the X-Men. They're cool movies and they have cool characters with superpowers but also there are a lot of deeper themes and messages in that franchise that I really appreciate and respect. So as long as we were staying in that realm, you know, of course, I would be open to working and reprising my role further."

While Tye Sheridan is the most recent actor to wear the iconic visor glasses belonging to Scott Summers aka Cyclops, he is not the first one. The original run of X-Men movies that started in 2000 featured James Marsden in the role of an older, more experienced Scott who was in a committed romance with Jean grey, and a committed frenemity with Wolverine aka Logan. For Sheridan, following in the footsteps of Marsden was an honor, and he would not mind passing on the superhero baton to another actor in the role of Cyclops in future X-Men movies.

"No one really owns those characters right? I was excited and honored to play Scott Summers after James Marsden. I always looked up to that guy and I always thought he was super cool in those movies and a good guy and a great actor and I think a lot of people would probably have... They're part of the X-Men franchise now, probably feel the same way towards all the actors that played the roles before them, it's just, I think it's an honor to kind of fill the shoes if something that's great or someone that's great. I don't think I would feel weird, you know, as long as it... I think they're doing, the cast is doing, the story justice and they're doing the X-Men world justice."

The X-Men will next be seen as an official part of the MCU, following Disney's acquisition of Fox and its IP. Fans are agog to discover any hint as to whether the new X-Men team will cast actors from the previous movies or feature entirely new faces. With Ryan Reynolds confirmed to be reprising his role as Deadpool in the MCU, the door is still not entirely shut on Sheridan once again donning Cyclop's trademark visor sunglasses. This news comes from ComicBook.com